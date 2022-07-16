ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

Teen’s ‘I Voted’ sticker design gets national attention

By Dylan Abad
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ya4vp_0gi8F0CE00
Design by Hudson Rowen, 14, of Marbletown (Courtesy of Ulster County Board of Elections)

(WFLA) — The Ulster County Board of Elections in New York recently opened its second annual “I Voted Sticker Contest” which asked locals to create designs that may be featured on those election day stickers.

One design, by 14-year-old Hudson Rowan of Marbletown, NY is standing out from the rest for more than one reason. Rowan’s “I Voted” drawing features a large pink and purple head, red eyes, and multi-colored teeth, all positioned over six turquoise crab-like legs.

Not only does the unique design stand out from competitors — who incorporated red, white, and blue color schemes, American flags, and Bald Eagles — Rowan’s design also attracted more than 190,000 votes as of Friday, July, 15 surpassing Ulster County’s total population of 182,951 residents, according to 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Hudson’s mom said he’s hyped his sticker is winning,” said Ashley Dittus, Ulster County Democratic election commissioner. In a separate tweet, she also pledged to print the design with the most votes.

The “I Voted Sticker Contest” runs throughout July, and the winning sticker design will be distributed to voters who participate in the November 8, 2022 general election across Ulster County, according to the board of elections.

“We want to thank all of the students who contributed to this project – there were many amazing and unique designs!” the board said. “We are grateful to everyone that helped shape this project.”

To cast your vote, visit the Ulster County Board of Elections “I Voted Sticker Contest” webpage.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ulster, NY
Ulster County, NY
Society
City
New York City, NY
Ulster County, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Society
City
Marbletown, NY
New York City, NY
Government
County
Ulster County, NY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Elections In New York#American#The U S Census Bureau#Democratic
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WDTN

WDTN

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy