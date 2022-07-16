ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NASCAR driver Bobby East stabbed to death

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NASCAR driver Bobby East was stabbed to death at a California gas station earlier this week. He was 37. Police in Westminster, Calif., responded...

TheDailyBeast

High School Football Player Killed Himself After Fleeing Crash That Killed Pal: Cops

Police now believe Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Conestoga Valley High School football player, took his own life in the middle of the night after leaving the scene of a crash that killed his teammate last weekend. Authorities say the teammate, 16-year-old Tyreese ‘Ty’ Smith, died of mechanical asphyxia in the crash. An 18-year-old girl, Amalie Wendt, was also injured. It’s unclear who was driving the car that belonged to Wendt’s father, and Zook’s mom said Zook didn’t even have a learner’s permit. However, police say he fled the scene and took his life less than two hours later at a home less than a mile away. Zook was an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in the team’s Class of 2023, the Lancaster Daily Voice reported. Local Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski wrote in a statement that mental health counselors were available at the school for those who knew the teens. GoFundMe fundraisers for funeral costs for both Zook and Smith have amassed more than $36,000 combined.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FanSided

NASCAR: Dark horse candidate to join JR Motorsports Cup team?

If and when JR Motorsports finally make the jump up to the NASCAR Cup Series, who will become their first full-time driver?. The idea of NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports joining the Cup Series is one that has been discussed more and more in recent years, and many view the team’s jump to the sport’s top level as a matter of when, not if.
MOTORSPORTS
Popculture

Country Musician Savagely Attacked, Fighting for His Life

A California country music guitarist is fighting for his life after he was brutally attacked in May. Jason Lawless, known as Jay to his friends, was so badly injured that he could not even communicate during his first three weeks in the hospital, his best friend Jacqueline Jacobs said. Jacobs organized a GoFundMe fundraiser. His friends organized a benefit concert at the Gaslamp Restaurant & Bar in Long Beach, California on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nationwide Report

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)

34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr killed after a motorcycle crash in Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 34-year-old Bobby Knight Jr as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning in east Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road at about 2:10 a.m. [...]
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Boy Scout, 15, held dying truck driver’s hand after escaping derailed Amtrak train in Missouri

A 15-year-old Boy Scout recalled helping passengers and the driver of a dump truck following a harrowing Amtrak derailment in Mendon, Missouri.Eli Skrypczak said how his “adrenaline kicked in” when the Amtrak train from Los Angeles to Chicago collided with a driver’s dump truck on Monday.“Something took over and I knew what to do”, he recalled to news station WITI on Tuesday. “It was unreal. It still doesn’t seem real to me”.Speaking with The Washington Post, Eli said he rushed to the front of the train to help other passengers before exiting the wreckage.He then found a man –...
MENDON, MO
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better. According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Motorious

13-Year-Old Livestreams Fatal Crash In Stolen Car

It sounds like these kids were completely out of control!. Just after 3 am on June 22, four juveniles were traveling in a stolen 2018 Audi S5, which would be plenty of car for the average adult with experience, when they caused a fatal accident. It all started when the stolen vehicle’s Bosch system automatically reported it was involved in an accident. When officers arrived they found the Audi had fled the scene.
ABILENE, TX
Daily Beast

Texas Man Eaten Alive by Unleashed Dogs Dies Waiting for Transplant

A Texas man who lost both his legs after being mauled by a trio of unleashed dogs earlier this month has died, authorities say. Nicolas Vasquez, who lived in the Houston suburb Huffman, died of organ failure after 10 days in the hospital waiting for a liver transplant, according to a GoFundMe. He had been on life support since the attack.
TEXAS STATE
ESPN

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. selling massive home with five bedrooms, putting green and horse stables

The North Carolina home of NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is up for sale, and the whopping 9,986-square-foot residence is listed for $15,995,000. The listing real estate agents, Heather Gibbs and Josh Tucker, would not confirm it was Stenhouse's home. According to the Multiple Listing Service, a database used by Realtors, the home is posted under Slide Job LLC, which is Stenhouse's company. While it's not the most expensive house for sale in the state, it is the highest asking price in the Charlotte region.
CHARLOTTE, NC

