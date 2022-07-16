ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sea of Thieves Season 7 Gets Delayed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next season of Sea of Thieves content was originally scheduled to get underway in just a couple of days, but that's no longer the case. Rare announced this week that Sea of Thieves Season 7 will now be released on August 4th instead of on July 21st. It's not a...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

GTA 5 Player Discovers Hidden Secret 9 Years Later

A GTA 5 player has discovered a hidden secret about the Grand Theft Auto game nine years after its release. Grand Theft Auto V was released all the way back in 2013. Despite this, it continues to be one of the most popular games in the world, continuously ranking among the best-selling games each year. As of March this year, it's sold over 165 million copies, making it the second best-selling game of all time, behind only Minecraft and with the next best-selling game millions and millions of copies behind. Despite all its popularity and age players are still discovering new things about the game. To this end, over on Twitter, a user that goes by the name "Lucas' relays word of a hidden secret involving one of the missions in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting Over 50 Free Games From Ubisoft

Sony has announced that PlayStation Plus will soon be getting over 50 free games from Ubisoft in the coming months. Just a few weeks back, the new revision of PS Plus finally kicked in, which means that more games across both PS4 and PS5 are available to those subscribed to the Premium and Extra tiers of the service. And prior to the end of 2020, subscribers to those versions of PS Plus will be getting a massive influx of Ubisoft titles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With Three PSP Games

PlayStation Plus on PS4 and PS5 has three new PSP games. Two of these games we've known were coming for a bit now, but the third was just announced last night making it a surprise for PS Plus subscribers. Like every PSP game given out through the subscription service, these are restricted to a PS Plus Premium subscription, the most expensive tier of the subscription service. If you're a PS Plus Essential or PS Plus Extra subscriber you have to buy the games outright.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout TV Show Set Images Tease Major Fallout 3 Callback

Amazon's upcoming TV series based on the Fallout video game franchise seems like it will feature a notable callback tied to Fallout 3. At this point in time, Amazon and Bethesda have remained pretty quiet about what Fallout will have in store, which has led fans to wonder which game the show will most predominantly be based on. With filming now preparing to start, though, it seems more likely that Amazon is pulling from Fallout 3 as a major source of inspiration.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Is Coming to Crunchyroll

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is currently working on its come back for Season 2 of the anime next year, and it turns out that Crunchyroll has announced that they will be streaming the new season outside of Japan when it launches! Nanashi's original web manga series made its official anime adaptation debut last Spring, and was one of the more quiet hits of last year overall. It still had quite a dedicated fanbase thanks to the titular Nagatoro, so it was no surprise to find out that a second season was already in the works. Soon fans will be able to check out these new episodes for themselves.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Announces Galarian Zigzagoon as August Community Day Pokemon

Pokemon Go has officially announced Galarian Zigzagoon as next month's Community Day Pokemon. Niantic has confirmed that the Galarian version of Zigzagoon would be next month's featured Community Day Pokemon, with the Community Day taking place on August 13th from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Any Galarian Linoone evolved into Obstagoon during this time period will know the Charged move Obstruct, which raises Obstagoon's defense and lowers the opponent's defense. While Galarian Zigzagoon is already in Pokemon Go, this Pokemon was previously only available through raids and 7 KM eggs. The Shiny version of Galarian Zigzagoon was also previously obtainable through raids, although Community Day presents a much easier opportunity to obtain this usually rare Pokemon.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes AAA Game Just $0.01

A GameStop store is selling a AAA game from EA for just $0.01. In other words, it's practically giving away a AAA game for free. EA has built a bad reputation over the years for various disastrous releases. When you think of EA and disastrous releases you may think of games like Mass Effect Andromeda or Star Wars Battlefront II or Battlefield 2042. And these may be EA's biggest messes in recent memory, however, Anthem isn't far behind. Not only was Anthem a mess, but unlike some of the aforementioned titles, it never recovered from falling flat on its face out the gate.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fallout TV Show Begins Filming as Star Walton Goggins Teases Character

Amazon's upcoming TV series based on the Fallout video game franchise has officially started filming. First announced back in 2020, Bethesda revealed that it would be working with production Kilter Films to bring Fallout to life as a television series that would air on Prime Video. And while much of the show and what it will entail has been kept tightly under wraps, we now seem to know more about the character that star Walton Goggins will be playing.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Hunters Delayed

The upcoming free-to-play video game Star Wars: Hunters has been delayed, developer Zynga and Lucasfilm Games have announced. Instead of releasing this year for the Nintendo Switch as well as iOS and Android mobile devices, Star Wars: Hunters is now set to release in 2023. As for why it's been delayed, it appears that the developer has decided it wasn't quite ready after an initial soft launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunner Reveals the Reason for Season 1's Big Death

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' featured a surprising death in its first season. Hemmer, the often-grumpy Aenar serving as the Enterprise's chief engineer, sacrificed himself after being infected with Gorn young. The dark turn took some fans by surprise, and many were heartbroken to bid Hemmer farewell. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers has now discussed the reasons for Hemmer's death, saying that he hoped to surprise fans with Strange New Worlds' first season, and challenge the old Star Trek red shirt trope by giving this red shirt a death that was full of meaning and dramatic weight.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Agents of SHIELD Star Gives Good Reason For Not Wanting To Return to Marvel

It's been two years since Agents of SHIELD came to an end, and many Marvel fans are hoping to see some of the characters again in the MCU. However, there is at least one actor who isn't interested in playing his character again, but with good reason. Iain De Caestecker, who portrayed Fitz opposite Elizabeth Henstridge's Simmons, is currently promoting his new series The Control Room. During a chat with Digital Spy, the actor was asked if he'd be interested in coming back to Marvel.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix's Resident Evil Season 2 to Feature Major Game Character

Netflix's live-action Resident Evil series officially launched late last week and has earned fairly significant praise from critics. It's got zombies, drama, suspense, and more, but one thing it doesn't have a ton of is explicit appearances from many characters from the video game franchise it adapts despite a number of Easter eggs. That said, showrunner Andrew Dabb has revealed at least one character that will definitely be showing up should the adaptation receive a second-season pickup.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel: Crisis Protocol Teases Sentinels, More Mutants on the Way

Sentinels are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. During this weekend's Ministravaganza festivities on their Twitch channel, Atomic Mass Games revealed that it would release a new Sentinels affiliation later this year. Several playable Sentinels figures would be released, each of which comes with a variety of poses. The Sentinels affiliation will be led by Cassandra Nova, who is already a playable character in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. The Sentinels have been teased for several months, with Atomic Mass Games releasing "Crashed Sentinel Terrain" for use during Marvel: Crisis Protocol games along with several X-Men miniatures holding Sentinel parts. You can check out the teaser images released by Atomic Mass Games below, which shows a render of the Sentinels.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Promo Debuts Gas' Strongest Form Yet

Dragon Ball Super is getting closer to the end of the Granolah the Survivor arc, and an early look at the next chapter of the series is setting up for Gas' most terrifying form yet! The fight against Gas has kicked into a new gear as while Vegeta and his Ultra Ego form did their best against the all powerful Heeter, Gas was only getting stronger. This had inspired Goku to push his Ultra Instinct to a whole new level of power that made him even stronger, but the end of the previous chapter teased Gas still had one major trick up his sleeve.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Pathfinder Revolution Announced

A new Pathfinder-themed version of Revolution! has launched on Kickstarter. Earlier this week, Steve Jackson Games launched a new version of its Euro-style game Revolution!, focused on controlling the city of Korvosa from Pathfinder's Golarion campaign setting. Pathfinder Revolution! will combine elements of the Revolution! base game and its follow-up expansions into one streamlined game, while repositioning it to fit within the Pathfinder universe. The game involves players secretly bidding to influence Korvosa's powerful figures through bribery, blackmail, or sheer force. Players vie for control of various locations throughout several rounds, all the while trying to claim victory points to win the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of the Night Cosplay Highlights New Summer Vampire Favorite

Call of the Night has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and one awesome cosplay has already brought fans' new favorite vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa, to life! The Summer 2022 anime schedule has been particularly stacked with a number of major returns from anime franchises fans have wanted to see new episodes from for quite a while, but there have been just as many new projects that have made their debut as well. One of the leading manga turned anime projects was Kotoyama's original manga series Call of the Night, and its first two episodes have really struck a chord with viewers.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reportedly Remove Classic Features

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are reportedly removing a couple of classic features found in previous Pokemon games. The past week or so, the Internet has been flooded with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks, revealing just about everything about the upcoming Nintendo Switch games. For example, the leaks have revealed brand new Pokemon and the evolutions of the previously revealed starters. They've also relayed word of some cut features.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Metroid Gets the Perfect Anime Makeover with Viral Show Pitch

Nintendo as a gaming company is one that hasn't ventured much into the world of anime before, though it seems as though this is about to change as the creators of Super Mario, Legend of Zelda, and Metroid have recently acquired an anime studio of their own. Before any news of future video game adaptations is released, it seems that one fan artist has taken the opportunity to imagine what an anime series focused on Samus and her intergalactic bounty hunter ways would look like, as Metroid would be a prime example of a game that fans have wanted to see adapted for quite some time.
COMICS
ComicBook

Nickmercs Reveals Fear About the Future of Call of Duty

Even though many fans are excited about the upcoming releases of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2, one of the most notable content creators associated with Activision's shooter franchise, Nicholas 'Nickmercs' Kolcheff, has expressed concern about the direction of the series. For a prolonged period of time, Nickmercs has been one of the foremost authorities on Call of Duty when it comes to the streaming space. And while a number of players might continue look to him as a source of knowledge, it seems like Nickmercs himself is starting to question where Call of Duty could be going.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Loses Number One Spot on Netflix Top 10

Stranger Things has had a firm hold on the Netflix charts for a couple of months now. It held the first position in the Netflix Top 10 for a few weeks after the first part of its fourth season was released at the end of May. Eventually, The Umbrella Academy surged into the top spot, but Stranger Things took it right back on July 1st, when the final two episodes of the season arrived. Since then, Stranger Things has been in control. That changed this weekend.
TV SERIES

