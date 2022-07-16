ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the Heart of 'Abbott Elementary'

By Patrick Fogerty
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe is battle-scarred and weary. She is impatient. She suffers no fools. She's also the most dedicated teacher at Willard R. Abbott Public School, and in the role of 30-year classroom veteran Barbara Howard, Sheryl Lee Ralph delivers a performance of quiet dignity and strength that is the essence of Abbott...

collider.com

Collider

'Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and ABC Sued for Alleged Copyright Infringement

On the heels of writer and actress Quinta Brunson's historical Emmy nominations for her show Abbott Elementary, claims have surfaced accusing Brunson of copyright infringement. According to ET, the claimant is aspiring writer and actress Christine Davis, who insists that the premise of the show was taken from her script This School Year, and is now suing the ABC network and Brunson.
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Why 'Dead to Me's Dysfunctional Friendship Is its Most Compelling Aspect

It’s been two years since the car-crashing, swimming pool-drowning, body-burying duo of Jen and Judy was last on our TV screens in the Emmy nominated Netflix comedy-drama Dead to Me. Fans of the show got good news with the recent announcement that Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will be returning this fall as the crime-dodging partners for the show's third and final season.
TV SERIES
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Tyler James Williams
Collider

‘Ted Lasso’s Nate Shows Us a Different Kind of Toxic Masculinity

Nathan Shelley (Nick Mohammad) is initially introduced in Season 1 of Ted Lasso as a kind man that Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster) and his cronies on the Richmond team harass for fun. Nate is the team’s kit man and is often a punching bag for the more juvenile members of the team. But when Ted (Jason Sudeikis) becomes the team's coach he starts shaking things up for Richmond in a major way and that includes helping Nathan to combat the harassment and learn to stand tall. Throughout Season 1 Nate is a positive force on the team and by the end he is fully brought into the fold not only as a friend to the team but with a promotion to the role of assistant coach. It seems Nate is on the up and up but Season 2 proves his trajectory is far from what we may have expected.
TV SERIES
Collider

Eddie Murphy to Star in Prime Video's Holiday Comedy 'Candy Cane Lane'

Eddie Murphy undoubtedly conquered the box office in the late 90s and early 2000s, now the Emmy winner seems to have his eyes set on conquering the streaming world with his three-picture and first-look film deal with Amazon Studios. The comedy great is ready to kick off work on the first picture of that deal with the holiday comedy Candy Cane Lane where he will wear double hats as a producer and leading man, Deadline has revealed.
MOVIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: Who Is C?

Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4 of Westworld.Westworld is halfway through its final season, and showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy seem to be wasting no time in delivering another batch of time-twisting reveals. The show is known for hiding its nonlinear storytelling from viewers in order to deliver mind-bending surprises; the season’s fourth episode, "Generation Loss," is another whopper. This time, Westworld newcomer Aurora Perrineau and her character “C” are at the center of this past Sunday’s reveal.
TV SERIES
Collider

Chris Pratt Addresses Long-Running 'Indiana Jones' Casting Rumors

Chris Pratt has played a number of action roles, but it looks like he won't be adding Indiana Jones to the list anytime soon. The actor recently addressed the long-standing rumors that he was being considered to take over the iconic role from Harrison Ford, Variety reports. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt said Ford's past comments scared him off the idea.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

7 Broadway Stars Who Transferred to the Silver Screen

Many of the favorite actors in popular television series and feature films actually had their start on the Broadway stage. And, before the exponential growth of technology that now allows people to be found all across the globe through apps such as TikTok and casting websites open to the public, many of the film stars of olden times were raised on the stage.
MOVIES
Collider

'Not Another Church Movie' Casts Mickey Rourke, Vivica A. Fox, Kevin Daniels & More

The cast of the upcoming spoof comedy film, Not Another Church Movie has been revealed by Deadline, and it is chock-full of star quality, from The Big Leap's Kevin Daniels to retired boxer and BAFTA winner Mickey Rourke and Set It Off's Vivica A. Fox. Also brought on board to take on supporting roles are Kyla Pratt, (The Proud Family) Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Jasmine Guy (A Different World), and Tisha Campbell (House Party).
MOVIES
Collider

'Hocus Pocus' Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Halloween movie genre cannot be defined without Hocus Pocus, an unintended consequence of the 1993 film that flopped in theaters. With its massive success, Disney has finally produced a sequel with all three Sanderson Sisters and Billy Butcherson returning. The big-name stars of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones have maintained reputations throughout Hollywood since the film's release over 25 years ago. Their careers were dominantly established before the film, but its young cast provided the foundation for its success.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Declares His Love for Byler and the LGBTQ+ Community

Where there are living, breathing characters there are ships, and where there are ships there are heroes like critically acclaimed SAG-nominee Brett Gelman to officially stan — with consent — your faves. After the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, and after actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that Will Byers is gay, Byler has been making the social media circuit. On July 17, comedian and absolute legend, Gelman posted an official stance on his personal Twitter, declaring his advocacy of both the LGBTQ+ community and Byler, but with a very important caveat.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Collider

Sylvester Stallone Wants His ‘Rocky’ Rights Back

When you think of Sylvester Stallone, you think of a person who will not pull any punches. He is certainly not doing that in his recent dispute with Rocky producer, Irwin Winkler. The 76-year-old actor has begun to voice his frustration about his lack of ownership rights on franchises like Rocky - a film he helped to make famous when he starred in it.
MOVIES
Collider

From 'A Fish Called Wanda' to 'Die Hard': The Best Movies of 1988

Every year, there are great films, overlooked films, and smash hits. However, if you look at the films of 1988, it feels like a completely different industry than the one we have in 2021. Throughout this particular year in history, film fans were treated to a wide variety of comedies, dramas, action blockbusters, and experimental auteur-driven projects. It was simply an embarrassment of riches.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Immaculate Room' Trailer Pushes Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch to Their Limits

Could you survive 50 days in complete isolation, inside a sleek, pristinely white futuristic room, for five million dollars? You have no contact with the outside world. No way to talk to your friends, family, and loved ones. No way of knowing what's happening outside the four corners of your world. Only you, your thoughts, and, if you're lucky, your lover — all trapped together, along with a looming, imposing robotic voice keeping everything in check. That's the question posed in The Immaculate Room, the latest movie from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19), which sees Kate Bosworth and Emile Hirsch as a seemingly-perfect couple who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to live in the title-bearing expanse for their chance at securing a multi-million fortune. Of course, nothing is ever quite as simple as it seems, especially in the movies, and the upcoming thriller's suspenseful new trailer makes it clear that this mind-bending private experiment is set to have its fair share of locked-in trouble.
MOVIES
Collider

'Stranger Things' Star Maya Hawke Releases Explicit Music Video for Her Single, "Thérèse"

Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has premiered the dreamy music video for a track off of her upcoming album Moss, titled "Thérèse." The video opens with a warning that the following five minutes will contain X-rated material, and boasts that it was shot on 35mm film. Set to Hawke's languid folk sound, the explicit short harbors a profound message that's as raw and exposed as the group of friends whose orgy in the woods is broken up by the police. Like so many before her, Hawke is crossing a threshold, emerging on the other side not as a young starlet walking in her family's shadow, but as a maturing artist with autonomy of her evolving career.
MUSIC
Collider

Here Are the Differences Between the 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Book and Movie

The Reese Witherspoon-produced film adaptation of Delia Owens' New York Times bestseller, Where the Crawdads Sing, is finally in theaters, with Daisy Edgar-Jones shining in the lead role of Kya Clark. The movie stays true to the novel's core values and even executes minute details with a genuine eye toward the original text. Almost every aspect is included in the translation. However, there are a few elements of the book that are not included or are changed in Lucy Alibar's screenplay. From discussions of race, chronology, and through-line themes, to silly little details that might not seem necessary at first glance, there are plenty of topics to go over when comparing the two works.
MOVIES
Collider

'Barbie': Hari Nef Shares Behind the Scenes Image

Hari Nef has wrapped on Barbie, the upcoming Greta Gerwig movie all about our favorite Mattel toy. While we don't know much about Nef's role in the movie as of yet, we do get to see her with star Margot Robbie, Gerwig, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Ana Cruz Kayne (who also posted about her wrap as well), Sharon Rooney, and Emma Mackey. The crew looks happy and excited to all be together, and it does a great job of exciting us for what is to come with the movie. Right now, we don't know much but there are some rumors that specifically tie to Nef's character that do make for an interesting look into where Barbie could take us.
MOVIES
Collider

Rosie Perez Joins 'Your Honor' Season 2 as Assistant U.S. Attorney

The cast of the Showtime legal drama Your Honor is getting a little bigger. Rosie Perez (Now and Then) has signed on to join the show's second season, according to Deadline. The Oscar-nominated actor will play a character named Olivia Delmont, a "charismatic" assistant U.S. Attorney who works with a reluctant asset in an effort to bring down a New Orleans crime ring. In addition to Perez's casting, it was revealed that Andrene Ward-Hammond (Manifest) has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season. Hammond had a recurring role in the first season, playing a character named Big Mo.
TV SERIES
Collider

'First Kill' Is a New and Improved Successor to 'The Vampire Diaries'

Occult teens sucking face and sucking blood have been around forever. It gets easy in a post-Twilight world to trace it all back to Edward and Bella but long before Twilight there was Buffy, Sabrina, and so much more. Yet, with this long history of potential influences, something about First Kill makes it feel almost directly connected to The CW's The Vampire Diaries.
TV SERIES

