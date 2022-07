The US House of Representatives has passed the Respect for Marriage Act to protect marriage equality, a direct response to the US Supreme Court’s suggestion that it could revisit cases that affirm same-sex marriage protections in its recent decision to strike down abortion rights.All Democratic lawmakers supported the bill’s passage on 19 July, with only 47 Republicans joining in support; 157 Republicans voted against it.Democratic US Rep Ritchie Torres, among the first openly gay African American men elected to Congress, presided over the vote.The bill repeals the Defense of Marriage Act from 1996, which the Supreme Court ruled was...

