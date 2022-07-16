ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Mutton Buster’s Roll Along at Central Wyoming Rodeo

By Frank Gambino
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Mutton Bustin' at the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo in Casper moved along on Friday with the brave boys and...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Native Chet Johnson Has Productive Week on Rodeo Circuit

Chet Johnson at 41 years old has been keeping up with the younger crowd on the rodeo circuit this summer and turned a spectacular 87 point effort in the saddle bronc up in Sheridan last week that ignited the huge crowd. He won over $1300 in that rodeo and picked up a few more dollars in Casper by making the finals in the bronc riding and finishing 7th in the average.
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Gillette takes Legion Baseball Class C State Championship

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Sunday marked the (potentially) final day of the Legion Baseball Class C State Championship, with the potential of it getting extended to Monday a possibility. In order for that to happen, the winner of Cheyenne vs Casper would have to beat Gillette, setting up a tiebreaker game the following day at Powers Field.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Car Show Benefits Wyoming Food for Thought Project

Sherrie and Rick Baker drove their respective muscle machines from Midwest to the Wyoming Food for Thought Project car show in the 500 block of South David Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sherrie brought a first generation 1967 Pontiac Firebird, which is mostly original except for the...
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casper, WY
Sports
City
Casper, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Crash disrupts traffic at Garden Creek near Rotary Park on Tuesday morning in Casper

UPDATE: An update on this breaking news story is available by clicking here. UPDATE, 9 a.m.: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started in the Casper city limits involving multiple agencies and ended on Garden Creek Road near Rotary Park. The park and that section of road will remain closed indefinitely on Tuesday during the investigation, which the sheriff’s office said they will take over. The office said the driver is a “suspect” and was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Sheep#Rodeo
oilcity.news

National gas prices fall for 5th week; Casper station offers lowest price in the state

CASPER, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen for the fifth consecutive week, price tracker GasBuddy said on Monday, July 18. At $4.51 per gallon, the average is down 15.8 cents from last week, according to GasBuddy’s compilation of data from more than 11 million individual price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations from across the U.S. The average is now down 47.9 cents from a month ago, remaining $1.35 higher than a year ago.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
oilcity.news

Wyoming Game and Fish issues fire restrictions in six counties, including Natrona

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced this week fire restrictions affecting Game and Fish managed lands in six counties, including Natrona. The fire restrictions impacting lands in Natrona and Converse County were announced Thursday and were in conjunction with Bureau of Land Management restrictions in effect in both counties. Restrictions impacting lands in Goshen and Laramie County were announced Wednesday. The restrictions in these four counties are in effect.
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Classic car show raises money for charity at Barrel Bash Block Party

CASPER, Wyo. — The Barrel Bash Block party brought together a car show, live music and food trucks, utilizing Casper’s love of classic cars to help those in need. “We’re going to try and make this an annual event, and get bigger and better,” said Jacquie Rose, owner of Cheese Barrel, who helped to organize the event. “It’s very grassroots.”
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

UniWyo, Reliant Federal Credit Union considering merger; combined assets would total ~$700M

CASPER, Wyo. — UniWyo Credit Union and Reliant Federal Credit Union are considering a merger, the nonprofit financial institutions announced in a press release Monday. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they serve,” the release said. “The merger would combine UniWyo’s 36,000 members with Reliant’s 13,500 members, and will result in an organization with combined assets of almost $700 million, making it the second largest credit union in the state of Wyoming.”
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

‘Minute Out In It’: New video shows power of flooding, damage caused in Yellowstone

CASPER, Wyo. — Heavy rainfall that started on June 12 led to historic flooding and damage in and around Yellowstone National Park. The flooding washed out multiple sections of road between the park’s North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, and a significant rockslide occurred at Gardner Canyon, according to the National Park Service. Road was also washed out near the Soda Butte Picnic Area between Tower Junction and the Northeast Entrance. Mudslides and downed trees also occurred in that area.
ENVIRONMENT
K2 Radio

High-Speed Chase Through Casper Ended With Crashed Box Truck

An unidentified man was arrested and taken to the Wyoming Medical Center on Tuesday after a high-speed chase starting in north Casper and ending in a crash in south Casper on Garden Creek Road, according to a news release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. The case started about 5...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

The Void Hosting Family-Friendly 2022 ‘Parade Day After Party’

There is something new happening in Downtown Casper after Parade Day 2022. On Tuesday, June, 12th, 2022, The Void is hosting a post-parade, kid-friendly bash! Just head on down to The Void, located at 128 East 2nd Street, after the parade, where they'll have a featured "3.07 menu" (307, get it?), including special non-alcoholic drinks. Join all the fun with yard games and live music. There will also be a T-shirt giveaway every ten minutes.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy