Mutton Buster’s Roll Along at Central Wyoming Rodeo

UPDATE: An update on this breaking news story is available by clicking here. UPDATE, 9 a.m.: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started in the Casper city limits involving multiple agencies and ended on Garden Creek Road near Rotary Park. The park and that section of road will remain closed indefinitely on Tuesday during the investigation, which the sheriff’s office said they will take over. The office said the driver is a “suspect” and was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center.

