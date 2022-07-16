Guardians Farm Report: Palacios Remains Red Hot with Four More Hits In Columbus Victory

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Six of the seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Friday with one of the organizations two Dominican Summer League clubs being postponed by rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Already trailing 2-to-0 before coming up to bat the Clippers would put up three runs on of their own in the bottom half of the first inning with the big hit coming on a two-run triple off the bat of left fielder Richie Palacios .

Columbus would never trail the rest of the game platting nine runs on 12 hits in the contest. Four of those 12 hits would come off the bat of Palacios who finished the contest going 4-for-5 with a double, triple two RBI's, two runs scored and a stolen base.

In the five games since being optioned down to Triple-A from the big-league roster Palacios is hitting .450 going 9-for-20 with five extra base hits and five RBI's.

Clippers first baseman Trenton Brooks would deliver the teams only home run in the game delivering a 2-run shot in the fourth inning. The home run was Brooks fifth long ball of the season and extended his current hitting streak to five straight games.

Reliever Nick Mikolajachak would pick up the win throwing two scoreless innings striking out four Indians batters. The win moved the teams record to 50-38 on the year.

Top Performers:

Richie Palacios 4-5 2R 2B 3B 2RBI SB

Trenton Brooks 1-3 R HR 2RBI BB

Bo Naylor 1-3 R 2RBI BB

Will Brennan 1-4 R 2B 3RBI

Tyler Freeman 2-4 2R SB

Will Benson 1-4 2R BB

Nick Mikolajchak 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks starter Tanner Burns would do all he could to keep the team in the game of Friday night giving the team six innings of work allowing just two runs to Bowie. For Burns who has a 2.70 ERA on the season with Akron it was the most innings he's thrown since coming back off the injured list from a shoulder strain.

Akron's offense was already struggling in the series were missing a couple of big bats in outfielders George Valera and Jhonkensy Noel . Both players had departed to fly out to L.A. to compete in the MLB Futures game during the All-Star break.

The Ducks would only collect four hits in the contest with the lone run coming off the bat of second baseman Daniel Schneeman who drove home Julian Escobedo on an RBI single in the second inning.

Akron drops to 44-40 on the season with the loss.

Top Performers:

Daniel Schneemann 1-3 RBI

Julian Escobedo 1-3 R SB

Eric Rodriguez 1-2 BB

Brayan Rocchio 1-4

Tanner Burns 6.0(IP) 7H 2R 2ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County would get a strong start from 23-year-old LHP Jaime Arias on Friday as he would shut down the Dragons offense over the first four innings of the game on two hits while striking out four.

Already up 3-to-0 in the fifth inning 20-year-old right fielder Alexfri Planez would crush his 12th home run of the season over the left field bleachers extending the teams lead to 4-to-0 over Dayton.

Planez who's 22-game hitting streak came to an end Thursday would go onto double later in the game giving him two extra base hits in the game. On the season he now has an incredible 27 extra base hits in just 48 games played.

Dayton would score two runs in the sixth inning to cut the Captains lead in half. Lake County was able to hold them scoreless over the final three innings with Zach Hart pitching the final two earning his third save of the year.

Lake County improves to 45-39 on the season with the win.

Top Performers:

Alexfri Planez 2-4 R 2B HR RBI

Milan Tolentino 3-4 R 2B RBI

Korey Holland 1-3 R 2B RBI

Zac Fascia 1-2 BB

Jaime Arias 4.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 4SO

Zach Hart 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO (SV)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Guardians 23-year-old LHP prospect Ryan Webb looked good Friday night in his latest start for the Hillcats as he continues to build up his pitch count returning from Tommy John surgery.

Webb threw four and two thirds' innings allowing just one run on two hits two walks while striking out a career high six Charleston hitters in the game.

With the Hillcats up 3-to-1 in the sixth inning 20-year-old switch hitting first baseman Junior Sanquintin would absolutely crush a two-run home run over the center field wall to make it a 5-to-1 game. The home run for Sanquintin was his second of the season with Lynchburg.

Lynchburg would hold on to win by the final of 6-to-2 giving them three straight wins over Charleston. They are now back to one game over .500 on the season at 43-42.

Top Performers:

Jake Fox 2-4 R 3B 2RBI SB

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 R HR 2RBI

Isaiah Greene 0-2 2R RBI 2BB 2SB

Yordys Valdes 1-4 R 2B

Ryan Webb 4.2(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 2BB 6SO

Samuel Vasquez 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO (W)

Arizona Complex League Guardians

Not too much good would come out of the ACL Guardians second straight blowout loss on Friday night.

18-year-old RHP Tommy Ventimiglia who has had serious control problems to start his career walked six batters over his one and two thirds' innings pitched leading to six runs given up to the Brewers offense.

On offense the team could only muster four hits two coming off the bat o 19-year-old third baseman Maick Collado who would extend his current hitting streak to eight straight games. Collado is now hitting .357 on the season with a .471 OBP and a .953 OPS through his first 16 games.

The loss drops the ACL Guardians to 18-11 on the year.

Top Performers:

Maick Collado 2-3

Wuilfredo Antunez 1-4

Simon Rodriguez 1-4

Marlin Made 0-1 2BB

Victor Soteldo 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians would fall to 9-21 on the season blowing a 6-to-5 in the DSL Mariners comeback win.

For a team that has a talented offense the pitching has not matched to this point in the season.

Guardians 17-year-old shortstop prospect Yanki Jean-Baptiste would extend his hitting streak to seven straight games going 2-for-4 in the game with a double driving in a pair of runs. Jean-Baptiste is now hitting .370 during the streak with four extra base hits, seven RBI's and six walks.

17-year-old catching prospect Victor Izturis and 16-year-old shortstop prospect Rafael Ramirez would each double and drive in two runs apiece.

Top Performers:

Yanki Jean-Baptiste 2-4 R 2B 2RBI

Victor Izturis 1-2 R 2B 2RBI 2BB

Rafael Ramirez 1-4 2B 2RBI

Christopher Espinola 2-3 2B BB

Ronald Pena 2-4 R SB

Kevin Rivas 1-3 R BB SB

Erick Padilla 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

