HORSE RACING: State Fair Race Meet opens Saturday with jockey shortage

With the exception of the pandemic year of 2020, the Great Falls Turf Club has been running the State Fair Race Meet at Montana ExpoPark since 2013, and it has been a qualified success.

So much so, that the race schedule for the ninth season, which begins Saturday, has been extended to three weekends instead of two at the Montana ExpoPark Grandstand, giving them seven race days in all, including the first three days of the Montana State Fair (Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 29-31).

Sparky Koettke is the president of the Great Falls Turf Club, and he said getting the races set up to go at post time (1 p.m. Saturday) can be a challenge.

"It never gets old, and it never seems to go at an even flow," Koettke said. "It seems like, every year, we have this problem and that problem getting things set up and ready to go."

And of course, these problems usually wait until the last minute to happen, which is why Koettke and his crew were busy putting the final touches on the first day of the race schedule.

"It's been a process that we started on back around the middle of June," Koeetke said. "As soon as the high school rodeo got done and out of there, then we started getting stuff done."

This is the first time the Turf Club has gone with a seven-day race schedule, and Koettke hopes it will be a success.

"One year, we tried a one-day meet, and then our regular two week schedule," he added. "That didn't work so well for us, so we're hoping with two days this first weekend, it will go better."

Saturday's lineup of eight races will include the Visit Great Falls Allowance race in the fourth race, the fifth race will be the Friesen Nutrition Starter Allowance (both races will be 7 furlongs), the 5 1/4 furlong Steel Etc. Allowance in the sixth, followed by a pair of stakes races to wrap up the afternoon: the 300-yard Howard's Pizza State Fair Quarter Horse Stakes in the seventh - with a $7,200 purse - followed by the Halftime Sports Bar and Casino Princess Stakes, a 5 1/4-furlong run with an added purse of $7,700.

The first three races, all 5 1/4 furlongs in length (a furlong is 660 feet, so 5 1/4 furlongs is just under 2/3 of a mile - 3,465 feet), will have claiming races in the first and third slots, and an allowance race for the second.

There will be just one itsy-bitsy problem they'll have to cope with this weekend: a shortage of jockeys ... no pun intended.

"We're short on jockeys," Koettke confirmed. "We only have seven here. We're battling against a couple of tracks down in Wyoming that are still running.

"So we'll have seven-horse fields, five-horse fields and six-horse fields (Saturday)."

First post time is 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.