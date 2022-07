India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has been earning rave reviews from former cricketers for his scintillating performances with the bat of late. Many past players have tipped him to take over the captaincy of the Indian cricket team once current regular captain Rohit Sharma decides to step down from his post. Former India batter Arun Lal has joined the chorus as he backed the left-hander to fulfill the responsibility of leading the national team like his mentor and ex-India captain MS Dhoni did during his illustrious career.

