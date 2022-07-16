ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD program helps New Yorkers combat catalytic converter theft

By FOX 5 NY Staff
fox5ny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - Catalytic converter thefts have exploded over the last several years, as thieves covet the valuable materials to make the car part. On Friday, the NYPD Auto Crime Unit introduced a new initiative aimed at helping...

www.fox5ny.com

