NYPD program helps New Yorkers combat catalytic converter theft

NEW YORK -- Police on Staten Island took steps to stop catalytic converter thefts Friday.The police auto crime unit hosted a crime prevention event in Graniteville after having more than 250 catalytic converter thefts this year.RELATED STORY: Borough Park Shmira, NYPD work together to arrest suspected catalytic converter thievesOfficers climbed under cars and applied labels that etch a serial number inside converters.The etchings are heat resistant and the serial number is entered in a database and can be traced.RELATED STORY: Nassau County lawmakers take steps to deter catalytic converter thefts"It's a deterrent in the sense that now when a catalytic converter thief takes the actual catalytic converter, they have to worry about being pulled over or stopped and linking that catalytic converter back to an actual vehicle," Det. Thomas Bark said. "So if I'm accepting catalytic converts in, I'm a salvage yard, et cetera, I gotta be worried about receiving stolen property."Some 200 people showed up for the event.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO