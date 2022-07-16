ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20-year-old woman allegedly shoots 2 security guards outside club in Salt Lake County

By Ryan Bittan
 5 days ago
(Getty Images)

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4) – Two security guards were shot on June 12, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

A Salt Lake City Police Officer responded to a report of shots fired at a club, located at 368 W 900 S in Salt Lake County.

The officer met with a security guard, who was working at the business when a “group of males tried to enter the party area of the club.”

The guard says that when the group was not allowed inside, a commotion began, and he heard gunshots.

He reportedly walked toward the sound of the shots and saw one of the other security guards had been shot in the leg area.

Upon hearing the second shot, the guard realized that he, too, had been shot and “began to limp before hitting the ground.”

Police say the gunshots also hit a Jeep, leaving two bullet holes.

After a friend took the two guards to the University of Utah emergency room, the officer spoke with them, and was told that the shots came from a 20-year-old woman who has been identified as Alliyah Villagrana.

At the time of the incident, she was reportedly accompanied by Joseph Emmanuel Villagrana as well.

One of the guards indicated that it was Alliyah who was the shooter.

Police say they have “substantial evidence” that Alliyah did discharge a firearm from a vehicle towards a group of people, and that she allegedly fired several shots into the crowd of people without being provoked.

Alliyah reportedly fled the scene after the shooting.

She now faces the following charges:

  • Two Counts of Aggravated Assault (Second-Degree Felony)
  • Two Counts of Felony Discharge of a Firearm with Injury (Second-Degree Felony)

Comments / 22

Brian Waller
5d ago

SLC becoming more like Las Vegas, Los Angeles every day

Reply(3)
12
