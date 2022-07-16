ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers and downpours, stays mostly cloudy Saturday

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
CBS New York
 2 days ago

By no means is today a washout, but it will be unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Some places won't see anything while other spots deal with downpours.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. It will be noticeably more humid today as the dew points rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHCvo_0gi8931C00
CBS2

Scattered activity likely lingers into at least the first part of this evening, gradually diminishing through the overnight hours. Keep the umbrella handy if you'll be out and about.

Expect a warm and muggy night with temps only dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUtXG_0gi8931C00
CBS2

For Sunday, we'll start out once again with a lot of clouds and a few spotty showers around. Skies should brighten up a bit into the afternoon with just a stray chance of a shower or storm. Expect similar temps in the mid 80s.

Monday is shaping up to be the wettest day with multiple rounds of showers and storms possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCTuj_0gi8931C00
CBS2

That leads into what will likely be another heat wave for many of us through next week as temps climb back into the 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdG8F_0gi8931C00
CBS2

Have a great weekend!

CBS New York

New York City, NY
