ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Temple police search for answers on early Saturday shooting

By O. Gloria Okorie
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeXei_0gi879oc00

A man was shot around 4:05 a.m. early Saturday in Temple, police said.

Temple police said they received a call of a man shot in the 700 block of North Main Street, who limped to a convenience store on North Third Street searching for help.

Police said they arrived to the crime scene and found shell casings.

Authorities transported the unidentified man to Baylor Scott & White for injuries to his right leg. His condition is unknown at this time, police said.

The Temple Police Department urges those with information about the shooting to contact the department at (254)-298-5500. Anonymous reporting is available with the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

Good Samaritan Guns Down Neighbor Who Was Shooting His Own Mother: Police

Authorities are hailing a man as a Good Samaritan after he gunned down a neighbor who had opened fire on his own mother. The incident occurred in the Highland Cross area of north Harris County, Texas, during the early morning hours of Tuesday. An unnamed man, 22, for reasons that have yet to be determined, opened fire on his 58-year-old mother at point-blank range, leaving her with multiple gunshot wounds.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Fox News

Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say

A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.
ODESSA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Baylor Scott White
Fox News

Walmart shooting in Washington leaves 5 injured

Authorities say a customer and an employee of the Walmart in Mount Vernon, Washington, along with three 19-year-old men, were injured in a shooting inside the store. The Seattle Times reports police were called for reports of shots being fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Police investigators...
SEATTLE, WA
Fox News

Uvalde, Texas, mayor alleges shooting investigation 'cover-up'

The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, is now accusing state law enforcement of orchestrating a "cover-up" in the Robb Elementary School shooting investigation as questions remain as to why police didn’t engage the gunman sooner. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin made the remark to CNN as the Texas Department of Public...
UVALDE, TX
WashingtonExaminer

Homicide victim 'Princess Doe' identified 40 years later, suspect charged

A girl who was killed 40 years ago in a New Jersey town has been identified, and a suspect has been identified and charged with murder, according to local authorities. Dawn Olanick, a 17-year-old from Long Island, New York, was identified as the body found in a cemetery in Blairstown Township, New Jersey, on July 15, 1982, according to the Warren County, New Jersey, prosecutor’s office. Olanick was given the nickname "Princess Doe" while her identity was unknown.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Fox News

South Dakota police shootout leads to 3 arrested

Sioux Falls police fired numerous gunshots at a man who threatened officers with a shotgun, according to the city's police chief. No one was hit by the gunshots fired Monday afternoon in a car wash parking lot, said Chief Jon Thum. Police responded to a tip about parole absconders, saw...
Fox News

Legally armed Iowa woman shoots violent unprovoked attacker in grocery store: Police

A legally armed woman in a Des Moine, Iowa, grocery store shot another woman who violently attacked her Sunday morning, police say. "This was something spontaneous that unfortunately happened in that grocery store where a lot of people were grocery shopping this morning," said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department said of the Sunday incident, according to KCCI.
DES MOINES, IA
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy