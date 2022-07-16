Better late than never; Austin Riley named to NL All-Star team

Initially snubbed, Austin Riley is now a National League All-Star.

First reported by Audacy Insider Jon Heyman, the Braves third baseman becomes the latest addition to the All-Star festivities making him the sixth Brave to get the invite to Los Angeles alongside Ronald Acuña Jr, Travis d’Arnaud, William Contreras, Dansby Swanson, and Max Fried.

The news of Riley’s addition to the All-Star game comes after the slugger launched his 26th home run of the season into the seats at Nationals Park Friday night—his fifth in his last seven games. With a .403 average in July, Riley also leads all NL third basemen with 60 RBIs and a .913 OPS this season.

This is the first All-Star selection for the 2021 Silver Slugger, and it comes after he was initially considered by fans, his teammates and baseball media alike to be among the most notable snubs. At a loaded position like third base with Manny Machado and Nolan Arenado as the voting finalists, Chris Goforth argued on 92.9 The Game that Riley’s case shows the need to alter the way the DH is chosen through the voting process.

“When it comes to voting for the DH in the All-Star game, why don’t you take the best hitter that was snubbed and slide them into that role as the DH,” Goforth recommended.

After Acuña and seven other sluggers take part in the Home Run Derby Monday, the All-Star Game is set for Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. from Dodger Stadium.