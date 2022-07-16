Santa Maria Times to host blood drive, adoptable dog opportunity

Bruce Beach is located on the ancestral land of the Gabrielino Tongva people — between 26th and 27th Street along the coastlines of Southern California. In 1912, Willa and Charles Bruce purchased two plots of land for $1,225. The African American couple built a beach lodge on the beach’s shoreline. The resort was the first Black-Owned West Coast oceanfront property. Bruce Beach quickly became a popular destination for Black Americans seeking to vacation in peace. The harassment eventually came, as Ku Klux Klan and local real estate agencies plotted racially motivated hate crimes on the Bruces and beach goers. Bruce Beach resort stayed open despite harassment from locals. That was the case until 1924 when the state of California seized the land under eminent domain — on the ground that the area was to be developed as a public park. The property remained undeveloped for decades thereafter. On Tuesday, June 25th, LA county returned now known as Manhattan Beach to direct descendants of Willia and Charles Bruce.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO