SCHUYLER, Neb. -- The Colfax County Sheriff's Office warned people on their Facebook page of a scam going around. The Schuyler Police Department and El Catracho Auto Repair said that these Facebook classifieds were selling tires for cheap. The scammer was taking the order and money and then telling the person to go to 221 E 11th Street to pick up the tires.

COLFAX COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO