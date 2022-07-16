ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Kyle Busch on future plans

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Busch says until someone else is announced to drive...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Keselowski v. Dillon - A difference of opinion in New Hampshire

Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon have a difference of opinion about what happened between them Sunday afternoon at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Under caution after Kyle Busch spun on lap 163, Dillon drove up alongside Keselowski on the backstretch and swerved at the RFK Racing driver, making contact with the No. 6 car. Keselowski quickly retaliated by hitting Dillon on the right side of his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet and then the back bumper. The two nearly ended up in the Turn 3 grass.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott had an incident during Sunday's race at New Hampshire. Afterward, the Team Penske driver said it wasn't a "good move," hinting that it wasn't over. The post Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

The ripple effects of Tyler Reddick leaving RCR for 23XI in 2024

LOUDON, N.H. — Tyler Reddick most likely is in for an awkward next 16 months as a Richard Childress Racing driver who has already signed a contract to race for 23XI Racing starting in 2024. His teammate, Austin Dillon, recently quipped about just how awkward it will be for...
LOUDON, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
thecomeback.com

Kurt Busch discusses NASCAR future

Kurt Busch is among the few NASCAR drivers over 40 still on the track and producing wins. That’s why it came as a shock that, despite his success, they decided to sign Tyler Reddick earlier last week, although Reddick won’t be joining the team for two more years. However, when that happens, either he or Bubba Wallace will need to leave the team.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

NASCAR to hit the streets of Chicago with downtown race

CHICAGO (AP) — NASCAR will celebrate its 75th season with an unprecedented street race through downtown Chicago in yet another radical change to the once staid schedule. The Cup Series will race against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park next July 2 in the debut race of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago. The venture was spearheaded by Ben Kennedy, the 30-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France. It was Kennedy who successfully orchestrated the January exhibition race inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum that will return for a second running in 2023. Kennedy told The Associated Press he began working on both the Coliseum and Chicago street race in 2019. The new venues come as NASCAR has made sweeping changes to its oval-heavy schedule, first by adding both a dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway and additional road courses and now a completely new concept.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Joe Gibbs makes admission about Kyle Busch sponsorship

It is well known around NASCAR that Joe Gibbs Racing has not been able to resign Kyle Busch yet because they can’t find a new sponsor. Mars, who sponsors Busch’s No. 18 car, is leaving soon and the coach admits he hasn’t been able to find a new sponsor as quickly as he thought he would.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Bell win at New Hampshire dimmed at JGR by Truex, Busch woes

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Joe Gibbs had a New Hampshire race victory to celebrate — and a future dinner to fill his belly courtesy of the 21-pound lobster awarded to winner Christopher Bell — but some things still didn’t feel right to the Hall of Fame team owner. No. 1, star driver Martin Truex Jr. had the dominant car most of Sunday’s race but faded to fourth, meaning the winless driver is suddenly on the NASCAR playoff bubble with six races left before the 16-driver field is set. No. 2, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch is unhappy. Sure, that’s not...
LOUDON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Gibbs Racing
FOX Sports

NASCAR Ambetter 301: Christopher Bell joins playoff field with win

The NASCAR Cup Series' July schedule continued Sunday with the Ambetter 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where Christopher Bell won after eight dramatic lead changes. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver scored his first win of 2022 and second of his career en route to becoming the 14th different Cup Series winner this season and joining the Cup playoff field.
LOUDON, NH
Racing News

Kyle Busch is talking to other NASCAR teams for 2023 contract

Since 2008, Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s a two time NASCAR Cup Series champion claiming the title in 2015 and again in 2019. However, his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. At the same time, MARS Incorporated has announced their NASCAR sponsorship will also conclude at the end of 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

NASCAR Ambetter 301: Top moments from New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series July schedule continues Sunday with the Ambetter 301 from New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola is the reigning champion, while SHR teammate Kevin Harvick — who has won at NHMS four times, including two years in a row in 2018 and 2019 — is another driver to watch today.
LOUDON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Austin Dillon Has No Interest in Talking to Brad Keselowski After Ambetter 301

Wherever NASCAR is, drama is not far behind. At Sunday’s Ambetter 301 in New Hampshire, Austin Dillon got a little heated. While out on the track, there was a bit of an incident with Brad Keselowski. Neither of these drivers has had an ideal season. The No. 6 team is more known for a massive penalty this season than their on-track performances. And, Dillon gets more screen time for his reality series than his finishes in 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Austin Dillon on Tyler Reddick leaving RCR

Austin Dillon says he has a good relationship with Tyler Reddick and has been in no discussions about RCR wanting a change in the Reddick car for 2023. When asked about whether next year will be awkward, Dillon had a funny quip:
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy