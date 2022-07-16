Kyle Busch on future plans

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Joe Gibbs had a New Hampshire race victory to celebrate — and a future dinner to fill his belly courtesy of the 21-pound lobster awarded to winner Christopher Bell — but some things still didn’t feel right to the Hall of Fame team owner. No. 1, star driver Martin Truex Jr. had the dominant car most of Sunday’s race but faded to fourth, meaning the winless driver is suddenly on the NASCAR playoff bubble with six races left before the 16-driver field is set. No. 2, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch is unhappy. Sure, that’s not...
Comments / 0