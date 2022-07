Pro-life supporters have consistently pointed to adoption and foster parenting as alternatives to abortion. It’s pure speculation to predict how many more children will be placed into adoption or state custody after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade, but pro-choice advocates argue anti-abortion laws like those in Louisiana and Mississippi can only add more children into a foster care system already underfunded, understaffed and overworked.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO