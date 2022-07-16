Jackson County church holds security training for the congregation

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The United States has already seen more than 300 mass shootings this year. Local organizations, like Rivertown Community Church are taking notice.

On Saturday th e Marianna church held a church safety and security training for its congregation.

“We start talking about how to look for body language,” Trinity Security Allies Executive Director Jim Howard said. “And body language kind of tells it all. You can tell when a person is comfortable when they come into your church or uncomfortable. So those that are uncomfortable, we need to talk to them.”

The training lasted for three hours. Members learned about current events, and red flags to watch out for.

“If they’re one step away from doing something that they regret for the rest of their life, we need to be there for them too,” Howard said. “But at the same time, we’re also watching for the wolves in sheep’s clothing, just to protect the flock.”

Howard said the first step for church-goers is to talk to the person who may be stressed or uncomfortable.

“Verbal de-escalation, you go up and say ‘hey listen can we come over and talk about what you want to talk about,” Howard said. “I want to hear about it, I want to pray with you, I want to make sure that I understand what you’re going through right now because right now you’re really not doing it the right way.’”

