ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Jackson County church holds security training for the congregation

By Thomas Shults
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jiQKr_0gi83yRu00

MARIANNA, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The United States has already seen more than 300 mass shootings this year. Local organizations, like Rivertown Community Church are taking notice.

On Saturday th e Marianna church held a church safety and security training for its congregation.

“We start talking about how to look for body language,” Trinity Security Allies Executive Director Jim Howard said. “And body language kind of tells it all. You can tell when a person is comfortable when they come into your church or uncomfortable. So those that are uncomfortable, we need to talk to them.”

Chrome rehab facility for men coming to Marianna

The training lasted for three hours. Members learned about current events, and red flags to watch out for.

“If they’re one step away from doing something that they regret for the rest of their life, we need to be there for them too,” Howard said. “But at the same time, we’re also watching for the wolves in sheep’s clothing, just to protect the flock.”

Howard said the first step for church-goers is to talk to the person who may be stressed or uncomfortable.

“Verbal de-escalation, you go up and say ‘hey listen can we come over and talk about what you want to talk about,” Howard said. “I want to hear about it, I want to pray with you, I want to make sure that I understand what you’re going through right now because right now you’re really not doing it the right way.’”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Local church destroyed by Hurricane Michael reopens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church has been open since 1908. On Sunday, they began worship in a new permanent sanctuary. Antonio Bellamy II has been attending the church for the last 10 years. He was one of the many to attend Sunday’s grand reopening. “My dad, he brought us here […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

Proud to be a Farmer: Aplin Farms

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Aplin family has been growing and selling fresh produce throughout the wiregrass for more than half a century. The task hasn’t always been easy but it’s how they’ve overcome adversity, and the ways they’ve adapted over the years, that make them “Proud to be a Farmer.”
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Big Milestone at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cardiac team at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay hospital in Panama City completed its 200th transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, procedure. Dr. Amir Haghighat, an interventional cardiologist with the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida, came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell viewers about...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

$4 million in funding for future Holmes County projects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County is set to have funding for three future projects during the 2022 legislative season. According to the Commission, Senator George Gainer and Representative Brad Drake secured $4 million for projects that will fund the purchase of the Holmes County Agriculture Center building, a new Agriculture Center Office and Extension Facility, and additional funding towards a joint public safety facility for the Holmes County Sheriff and emergency management.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson County, FL
Government
City
Marianna, FL
Jackson County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Marianna, FL
Government
County
Jackson County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WMBB

Bay Co. School district looking to fill 100+ vacancies

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The first day of school is right around the corner and Bay District Schools still has 130 positions to fill. In an effort to fill those vacant positions, the school district is holding a job fair on Thursday, July 21. The school district is hiring for both full-time and part-time […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Retired firefighter gives out Narcan in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A retired firefighter from South Florida traveled to Gadsden County Sunday to give away free Narcan to first police and firefighters. Luis Garcia’s mission is not just to distribute the drug and teach people how to use it, but also to reduce the stigma that surrounds it.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Chrome rehab facility for men coming to Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Chrome Ministries is a Louisiana-based program that helps men recover from drug and alcohol addiction, homelessness, depression and abuse. They use a three-step process, rescue, recovery and re-engagement into the community. Chrome CEO David Bottner said they teach men how to be who God created them to be. “Chrome is a […]
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

Longtime pastor at Covenant Methodist of Dothan passes at 65

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Covenant United Methodist Church’s lead pastor, Hayes McKay, passed away Saturday at 65 years old. The pastor had battled cancer. Associate Pastor Kyle Gatlin sharing the news today on facebook through a video post. You can watch the full video below:. McKay served at...
DOTHAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity Security Allies
WMBB

U.S. Navy working on new autonomous water rescue system

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the past year, the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Panama City has been working on a new life-saving program. The Advanced Autonomous Remote Life-Saving System, or AARLSS, is designed to assist those in distress without the need for another person to get in the water.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WCTV

Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach hosts Farm Share in Havana for families in need

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday morning, Blessings of Hope Empowerment Outreach Inc. held a Farm Share for residents in Havana. The group worked with the Director of Farm Share Quincy Dave Reynolds to give out items like chicken, milk, juice, pasta, juice, crackers, bananas, cereal, yogurt and muffins and to residents in need, free of charge. The group say they served closed to 500 people.
HAVANA, FL
mypanhandle.com

Mackenzie Avenue to close in front of the courthouse

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Courthouse campus will undergo a transformation over the next year. Crews will be building the new Juvenile Courthouse Facility. County officials say drivers should be aware of the changes that will begin in a matter of days. Capital Project Manager for...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County Pier to get upgrade

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Pier on Front Beach Road is about to get a facelift. The pier used to be a concrete structure until Hurricane Dennis destroyed it in 2005. Now the pier utilizes boards that weigh over 200 pounds each. Ironically, the boards are meant to be broken in the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 18, 2022

Corbin Burton, 36, Bowling Green, Kentucky: Fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Donal Jeffers, 26, Greenwood, Florida: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

United Way distributes almost $500k to local non-profits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — United Way contributors are seeing evidence of their money being put to work. The United Way of Northwest Florida is distributing nearly half a million dollars to 29 different agencies. That’s more than three times the $150,000 handed out last year. The Early Learning Coalition will be able to fund […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

World Changers visit Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The World Changers are back in town for the seventh year in a row. The group of volunteers from all across the country made the trek to Bay County to help our community. They typically help community members clean up the exterior of their...
PANAMA CITY, FL
wtvy.com

A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan staple since 2006, Zack’s Family Restaurant on Headland Avenue experienced devastation on Saturday night just after 10:00 p.m, as the inside of the building was engulfed in flames. Owner Zack Whaley says he and his wife Dianne are managing during this time. He...
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Stolen farm equipment returned to the owner

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Saturday, a tractor and seed spreader were reported stolen to the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said they were given a video description of the suspect, 63-year-old William Alan Smith of Marianna, along with a description of the stolen equipment, a John Deere tractor, and a seed spreader. FHP reports that after waiting several hours, they were given permission to check out a property associated with Smith. On the property, they found the stolen seed spreader but could not find the tractor.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City moves forward with plans for a new civic center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to move forward with plans for a new civic and performing arts center.  On Thursday night officials held a public workshop for citizens to voice their opinions.  The architecture firm is now looking at two locations for the new civic center. One area is at the marina […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy