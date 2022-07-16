ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres Draft Primer: Second & Third Round Targets

By Ryan Michel
eastvillagetimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Clifford | Outfielder | Age: 18 | Height: 6’3 | Weight: 200 pounds. Bats: L | Throws: L | Hit: 55 | Power: 55 | Run: 45 | Field: 45 | Arm: 55 | FV: 50. Once considered the best hitter in the 2022 high school draft class, Clifford’s stock...

ClutchPoints

The best Juan Soto trade package Padres must offer Nationals

Juan Soto is reportedly available in trade discussions. This recent news set not only the MLB world on fire, but the entire sports world. Everyone is wondering where the 23-year old superstar might end up. The Washington Nationals have already been linked to a number of teams in reference to a Soto-led trade. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the Yankees and Mets are interested in acquiring the outfielder. The Dodgers also make sense as a potential suitor. But the San Diego Padres could be a dark horse in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Manfred rejects that minor leaguers not paid living wage

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred defended the sport’s treatment of minor leaguers, prompting immediate criticism from the players’ advocacy group. “I kind of reject the premise of the question that minor league players are not paid a living wage,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America before Tuesday’s All-Star Game. “I think that we’ve made real strides in the last few years in terms of what minor league players are paid, even putting to one side the signing bonuses that many of them have already received. They receive housing, which obviously is another form of compensation.” MLB raised minimum salaries in 2021, increasing Class A pay from $290 to $500 per week, Double-A from $350 to $600, and Triple-A from $502 to $700 over the roughly five-month season. Players are only paid in-season.
MLB

