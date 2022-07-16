KPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving motorcycle
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An ‘extremely serious’ collision involving a motorcycle occurred on East Stone Dr. at North John B. Dennis Highway at 2 p.m., according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).
According to the release, two people involved in the crash have been transported to the hospital.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for the next few hours.
