ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

KPD investigating ‘serious’ crash involving motorcycle

By Emily Hibbitts
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xo4ig_0gi83fvL00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – An ‘extremely serious’ collision involving a motorcycle occurred on East Stone Dr. at North John B. Dennis Highway at 2 p.m., according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD).

According to the release, two people involved in the crash have been transported to the hospital.

Knox County deputy charged with DUI, placed on leave

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes for the next few hours.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 charged after suspected burglar shot during Washington Co. home invasion

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people face charges after a suspect was shot during an alleged home invasion in Southwest Virginia. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Eric Jordan has been charged with statutory burglary after the reported incident in the 2200 block of Parks Mill Road on July 4. Jordan, 45, of […]
WJHL

WCSO: Man attempted to hit deputy’s car head-on during pursuit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man Monday morning following a high-speed pursuit, according to a spokesperson with the department. Capt. Shepherd told News Channel 11 that the incident began with a domestic call from the Meadowview community shortly after daylight. A suspect had allegedly been revving […]
WJHL

VSP: 1 seriously injured after tractor-trailer overturns in Wise Co.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A driver was transported to a hospital after a tractor-trailer overturned in Wise County Monday morning. According to a map provided by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the crash occurred at 12:52 a.m. near Route 657 N/S. Virginia State Police reported that the tractor-trailer had been carrying furniture when […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Sports
Kingsport, TN
Accidents
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WJHL

VSP: Fatal crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Buchanan County on July 13 at 5 p.m. According to the release, a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling west on Route 460 when it crossed the double solid line into the eastbound lanes, striking a 2015 Ford Escape. […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police asking the public to educate themselves on golf cart laws

KINGSPORT — Kingsport police are asking the public to familiarize themselves with traffic laws concerning an uptick in recent events. “We have seen an increase in golf cart activity,” Tom Patton, spokesman for the Kingsport Police Department, said. “More and more people are acquiring them.”. He said...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John B
WJHL

Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing teen

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl. Makensie Barger of Blountville was reported leaving her residence on Thursday, July 14 around 11 p.m., police say. Barger was last seen wearing a black shirt with Korn written in white letters […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

A Greene County church distributed over 2500 pounds of food

Your headlines from7/18 in 8 minutes. Featuring: Armed & dangerous suspect on the run, Child shoots parent in Union County, Mega Millions jackpot rises. The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after officers found a woman dead in her car, according to KPD officials. ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD arrests lead to prison for cocaine dealers

(WJHL) — Undercover work by the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) led to guilty pleas and prison sentences for two men. According to a news release from 1st District Attorney Ken Baldwin, Tamba Poindoe, 30, and Joshua Darnell Odem, 31, both pleaded guilty to multiple cocaine-related drug charges. Poindoe...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kpd#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Dui#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

JCPD arrest woman, find 26 syringes, 6.5 grams of meth

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a woman Saturday morning after a traffic stop. According to the release, officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Desmine M. Richardson. During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle. Upon the search, officers found approximately 6.5 […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Three men charged after report of Cocke County shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to several men being detained in Parrottsville. On July 13, officers responded to an area on South Highway 340 for a shooting. According to a police report narrative, several people had been seen shooting at each other from a white Ford Ranger and a sedan.
COCKE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
993thex.com

Two Plead Guilty To Selling Cocaine To Undercover Agents In Johnson City

Two individuals are each headed to prison after pleading guilty in Carter County to selling cocaine to undercover informants. 30 year old Tamba Poindoe and 31 year old Joshua Darnell Odem were each sentenced to twelve years in prison. The first four years were ordered to be served with a release eligibility of thirty percent. The remainder will be served on probation. The undercover operation went down in Johnson City in 2021 and 2022 including a traffic stop on Odem that turned up more than 18 grams of coke.
993thex.com

Deputy escapes injury following Hawkins County pursuit

A Hawkins County, Tennessee deputy escaped injury when a suspect intentionally rammed her cruiser in a car robbery case. An arrest report said the victim was selling a car and had gone on a test drive with the two suspects identified as Thaddeus Johnson and Chris Green. The two men then attacked and robbed the car owner while threatening him with a gun.
WJHL

Kingsport police looking for missing 12-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing juvenile. Aaryiana Shyye Chavarria, 12, was reported missing to the department on Wednesday. She was reportedly last seen three days prior in the 2000 block of Queensbury Court in Kingsport. Detectives do not suspect foul play in […]
WBIR

Deputies: 4 arrested after shooting in Cocke County

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Four people have been arrested after a shooting in Cocke County, deputies said. According to the Cocke County Sheriff's Office, the shooting started on Rock Hill Road and ended on Highway 340 in Parrottsville City. Deputies said they arrested the suspects at gunpoint due to...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy