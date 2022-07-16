ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

DEC reminds New Yorkers about dangers of wildfires in dry weather

By Carl Aldinger
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqWV8_0gi83Pkb00

NEW YORK (WETM) – The hot and dry weather seen across much of the state recently is prompting officials to remind New Yorkers about the dangers of wildfires, especially when camping. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation issued a reminder on July 14, reminding those burning campfires and brush how easily wildfires can start and spread in dry weather this time of year.

The DEC said most of New York State is currently at moderate risk for fires, and they can spread even faster when the wind picks up. For much of the state, campfires and burning debris are among the top five causes of wildfires, according to data from the DEC.

The agency provided the following tips to New Yorkers who are camping in the woods or burning wood and brush:

  • Use existing campfire rings where possible;
  • Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass, and leaves. Pile extra wood away from the fire;
  • Clear the area around the ring of leaves, twigs, and other flammable materials;
  • Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly; and
  • Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath.
Inflation hits 9.1 percent, impacting local food pantries
  • Never burn on a windy day.
  • Check and obey all local laws and ordinances.
  • Burn early in the morning when humidity is high and winds are low.
  • Clear all flammable material for a distance of 10 to 15 feet around the fire.
  • Keep piles to be burned small, adding small quantities of material as burning progress.
  • Always have a garden hose, shovel, water bucket, or other means to extinguish the fire close at hand.
  • When done, drown the fire with water, making sure all materials, embers, and coals are wet.

Do not burn household trash:

  • Burning trash is prohibited statewide in all cases. Incinerator rules prohibit burning household trash in wood stoves, fireplaces, and outdoor wood boilers;
  • DEC recommends recycling all appropriate materials (such as newspaper, paper, glass, and plastic) and composting organic kitchen and garden waste;
  • Burning leaves also are banned in New York State. DEC encourages composting of leaves; and
  • Disposal of flags or religious items in a small-sized fire is allowed if it is not otherwise prohibited by law or regulation.
Related
NEWS10 ABC

07/19/2022: A heat wave begins today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Tuesday! It was feast or famine rainfall again yesterday with the “winners” to the north and south of the Capital Region. Areas south of Albany were also rocked by another bout of severe weather. A waterspout (a funnel cloud that touches down on water) was spotted on the Hudson River near Port Ewen, southeast of Kingston, last evening. That’s not too far from last Wednesday’s brief tornado.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#New Yorkers#Dec
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul extends pandemic powers despite low numbers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul has extended her emergency pandemic powers through August 22, despite dropping numbers statewide. The executive order was stamped on July 14, extending New York State’s disaster emergency. In the state’s latest COVID-19 update on Monday, health officials said the total number...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, July 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Internationally-known speaker and author David Cottrell once said, “If each Monday morning, you make a choice to move into the new work week with renewed commitment and passion, you can change all areas of your life.” All areas, of course, except for the weather. Meteorologist Jill Szwed said an approaching system will bring rounds of much-needed rain along with a late-day strong storm chance.
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

This week in New York history: July 17-23

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the first women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, the first time admission was charged for a baseball game, and the death of Ulysses S. Grant. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Protecting New York’s farmland

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Kathy Hochul was on Long Island where she started a statewide listening tour to hear concerns farmers have about the industry. She also announced funding that will be awarded to protect farmlands throughout the state. “Farmers can’t just be asked to save their land forever,” said Hochul. “There has to be […]
AGRICULTURE
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: Common Crumb

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rooted in local ties to the community, Common Crumb in Brunswick has often been called a hidden gem! After spending a week closed in July for renovations, the artisan café is open and ready to serve its community. Housed in a historic, one-room schoolhouse, the focus at Common Crumb from the […]
BRUNSWICK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS Comptroller report on utility arrears

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– According to a recent report from the New York State Comptroller’s Office, 1 in 8 New Yorkers had unpaid utility bills as of March 2022. “That’s 1.2 million people with $1.8 billion dollars owed to the utilities,” stated Maria Doulis, Deputy Comptroller for Budget and Policy Analysis. The report said 60 percent […]
ECONOMY
NEWS10 ABC

US investigates New Mexico helicopter crash that killed 4

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Evidence indicates that a helicopter that crashed in northern New Mexico after helping fight a wildfire over the weekend descended at a fast rate, with the craft ending up mangled and in pieces after first hitting the ground upright, the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
NEWS10 ABC

Semi-truck crashes into stream in Shawangunk

SHAWANGUNK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A large amount of fuel spilled onto Plains Road and into a nearby stream, after a Clintondale driver lost control of a commercial semi-truck and trailer Thursday afternoon, officials said. The driver, a 68-year-old man who was not identified by police, was able to get himself out of his crashed truck and escaped without injury.
SHAWANGUNK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Where and when to vote early in the August primary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Democratic primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 23, will decide on Democratic candidates to represent some of New York’s 26 district seats in the U.S. House. Each county has its own locations for early ballots to be cast, as well as a schedule.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Bennington man arrested for transporting teen

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Vermont man has been arrested following a multi-state investigation for transporting a 15-year-old juvenile they picked up. FBI and U.S. Marshals said that Sheldon Morey, 37, of Bennington was arrested after they were located with the minor in Maryland on Friday. According to...
BENNINGTON, VT
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

