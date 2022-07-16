Oakland Police seek information in Friday shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday night around 9:00 p.m., according to a statement from OPD.

KRON On is streaming now

OPD patrol officers were called to the 1400 block of Harrison Street due to reports of a shooting victim. Once officers arrived they found a male victim with gunshot wounds. The man died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. A team of investigators started the follow-up investigation into the circumstances around the shooting. The victim’s identity will be released after the notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.