Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer and one of the main actors of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) project, recently addressed Bloomberg Business with a request to stop referring to Litecoin (LTC) as the third option after Bitcoin (BTC) and Etherium (ETH) when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Litecoin did not stand aside and responded to Kusama's mockery with a remark that LTC should be the first on the list.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO