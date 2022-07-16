Police: Medical event the cause of crash in St. Johnsbury

BOSTON -- A 15-month-old baby is safe after the child's parents threw the baby out of a window while their Boston home was on fire Sunday morning. An off-duty firefighter who lives on the first floor of the multi-family home caught the baby. Firefighters were called to Norton Street in Hyde Park around 7:10 a.m. Flames and smoke could be seen coming from the multi-family home when crews arrived. The baby's mother jumped from a second-floor window, according to the fire department. She, along with the baby's father, needed to be transported to a hospital for treatment. One of them suffered severe cuts from broken glass. A family member came to pick up the baby. It took crews about an hour to knock down the heavy flames. By that time, the fire had spread from the first and second floors to the roof, the fire department said. A total of seven residents were displaced and about $500,000 was done in damages. No firefighters were hurt.The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO