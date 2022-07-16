ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas National Guard soldier dead

By Alejandra Yanez
Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (KVEO) — The Texas National Guard announced the death of a soldier. A Texas Army National Guard soldier, assigned to Operation Lone Star, died in a non-mission-related incident Thursday....

'Miss Frijoles' attack roils Latino-heavy congressional race in Texas

A Texas blogger paid by Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez's campaign is attacking Republican opponent Rep. Mayra Flores as “Miss Frijoles” and a "cotton-pickin' liar," prompting a wave of denunciations by fellow Democrats. The language first surfaced three days after Gonzalez’s campaign wrote a $1,200 check to The McHale...
Suspect identified in Tarrant County shootout that injured deputy

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The suspect involved in a shootout with Tarrant County sheriff's deputies last month has been identified, officials announced Tuesday.On the morning of June 23, deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Indian Creek Drive to serve a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Soon after arrival, Kemal Shea "began firing multiple rounds at law enforcement from multiple sides of the home," officials said.Deputies then moved to defensive positions and called the special weapons and tactics team to get Shea out of the home.Officials said Shea continued firing rounds at law enforcement and refused to exit the residence. During the standoff, Shea set a bottle with a rag on fire and dropped it on the porch of the home — causing the home to catch fire. Shea continued to refuse to come out after this and "perished," officials said.His cause of death is still pending.A deputy was struck, possibly by shrapnel, and suffered a minor injury during the standoff, officials said. However, he has since recovered and is back on duty.
Gov. Abbott comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - Governor Greg Abbott expressed his frustration Thursday afternoon about how law enforcement agencies responded to the mass shooting in Uvalde, in his first public comments on the leaked surveillance video from inside Robb Elementary School.The footage was obtained, edited and produced by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE-TV.It backs up what CBS 11 News had previously reported – that no officers entered the classrooms where the gunman was for more than 70 minutes.Ultimately, 19 students and two teachers died in the massacre."Obviously, it's disgusting to see what happened," said Gov. Abbott. "It's been clear from the time of...
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
