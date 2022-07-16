ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

P.E.T.S. seeking community support for rescued puppies

By Olivia Taggart
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Of the seven malnourished puppies rescued from North Texas Animal Rescue Friday in Burkburnett, one has passed and another remains in serious condition.

Malnourished puppies rescued in Burkburnett

Friday night, July 15, it was confirmed that all seven puppies were parvo positive. Parvo is an infection that is potentially fatal for dogs.

According to CEO of P.E.T.S. Clinic Leslie Harrelson, one of the puppies was euthanized Saturday, July 16, because he wasn’t responding to treatment and was suffering. Harrelson said they are still seriously concerned about another puppy.

Harrelson is putting out a plea to the community to help foster the puppies.

“The reputable rescues we work with are willing to accept these puppies once they are healthy if we can find fosters,” Harrelson said. “They are fighting so hard to live and deserve to be somewhere safe until they can find forever homes.”

In her Facebook post , Harrelson estimated it would take a minimum of $3,500 to treat all seven ($500 for each puppy). Since the post was first put up, over $4,000 has been raised. You can follow the link to donate.

Harrelson also said that the puppies would not be moved into foster homes until they were completely healthy, so fosters would not need to worry about bringing parvo into their homes.

“If we don’t find fosters, these pups will end up at the Burk shelter,” Harrelson said. “It’s going to take the whole community to save these guys.”

If you’re interested in fostering, you can reach out to pets0707@yahoo.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

