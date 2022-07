Georgia Representative Jody Hice is refusing to comply with a subpoena ordering him to give evidence before the Georgia special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Peach State officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there. The grand jury was empaneled earlier this year at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The grand jurors were sworn in on 2 May and given responsibility for investigating “the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to the possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia”.Ms Willis...

