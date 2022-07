Takoma Park Police say that the shooting that occurred Saturday at the Advance Auto Parts store on New Hampshire Avenue is now being investigated as a homicide. “The victim of the shooting that occurred on July 16 has been identified as Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid, 27, of Silver Spring, Maryland,” police spokeswoman Cathy Plevy said in a news release. “Mr. Hamid succumbed to his injuries this morning and this is now being actively investigated as a homicide. Next of kin notifications were made yesterday [Saturday].”

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO