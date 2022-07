A quick search of The Conroe Courier archives for the word “kerfuffle” will lead you to a news article highlighting a club meeting from March 11, 2012. It was the day I knew I was truly a Conroe Noon Lion at heart. One of this club’s traditions has been to throw off song leaders by singing “Row, Row, Row” your boat instead of our traditional smile song. It’s nerve racking and slightly frustrating when you’re the song leader. And it’s hilarious when you’re a crowd participant. I know from experience. You see, in that little incident, now 10 years ago, I was tasked with leading a song and instead of following my lead, the members of this club chose to sing a different song.

CONROE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO