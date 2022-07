The quaint 20th-century build is the perfect example of how to make a home modern without losing its charm. Renovated in 2008, this Arlington home has all of the modern amenities you could need, while still having the charm and curb appeal of an early 20th-century craftsman home. Plus, being located just 10 minutes from DC and near two Metro stops makes it the perfect location for commuters heading into the city.

