ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Worksite robberies on the rise in Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DBHfk_0gi7yqSz00

ATLANTA — Tree removal crews say they are increasingly being targeted by armed robbers.

The crews said thieves stormed worksites to steal expensive chain saws and other tools.

“If you’re going to get shot or stabbed over a chain saw, or any other piece of equipment, that’s stupid.” said crew worker William Oglesby.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The owner of Tomahawk Tree Service, Bob Coombs, told Channel 2 Action News that his crews have been targeted by armed robbers three times this year, most recently two weeks ago.

A car abruptly pulled up to a work side in Atlanta.

“One man stayed behind the steering wheel the other man brandished a gun. Two of the guys were in the back. One got out with a chain with a giant lock on the end. One of them smashed the window, the other grabbed the chain saw and they were gone in thirty seconds,” said Coombs.

Coombs said the thieves steal professional grade chain saws, which cost nearly $3,000. They can be quickly sold on the street or on line.

When Coombs filed a police report, he was told work site robberies are on the rise.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox40jackson.com

Georgia suspect armed with crossbow shoots victim in Atlanta

A suspect in Georgia armed with a crossbow allegedly shot and injured another person in Atlanta, according to authorities. The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, Atlanta Police said. Officers arrived at Rockwood Ave. Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. after they were alerted that a person...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man, juvenile arrested for southwest Atlanta carjacking over the weekend

ATLANTA - Police say they have arrested two people for carjacking a southwest Atlanta woman Saturday afternoon. Courtney Hall, 20, and a juvenile were each charged with armed robbery. It happened in the 1400 block of Beecher Street SW near Rochelle Drive SW. Atlanta police say the woman was outside...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Bounce house owners claim thieves demanding ransom for stolen equipment

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - South Fulton Police are currently investigating three thefts of bounce houses. One victim gave CBS46 a video of the inflatable they set up at Camelot Condominiums for what they thought was a birthday party. When they came back a few hours later, everything was gone. The...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Deceased individual found in Fayetteville home during incident

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fayetteville Police have released additional information about an incident this morning at a residence in the Woodbyne neighborhood off White Road. The incident reportedly began when Fayette County 911 received a “trouble unknown” call around 7:48 a.m. from a person whispering that they had been kidnapped by an organization and was being held in the garage of a residence.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robber#Tv News#Tomahawk Tree Service#Channel 2 Action News#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAU

Missing Atlanta man found in Athens

An Atlanta man is safe and sound after being missing for several days. Paul Dillard, 84, was reported missing by his wife on Thursday. He had last been seen at the couple’s Cascade Rd SW. home at 11:30 a.m. His wife told Channel 2 just before 12 p.m. on...
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia boy found safe

ATLANTA — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Update 5:58 p.m.: He has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing 11-year-old boy. According to Atlanta Police, Kemari Merkerson was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday on the 1200 block of Westridge...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta house fire leaves man hospitalized with severe burns

ATLANTA - A fire at a vacant northwest Atlanta home sent one man to the hospital with severe burns early Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire happened before 7 a.m. at a boarded-up home on the 500 block of Simmons Street NW in Atlanta. According to officials, a man was...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Father of 16-year-old injured in SE Atlanta apartment shooting speaks out

ATLANTA - Travar Goolsby's 16-year-old son was one of five people wounded when someone opened fire on a group at this southeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight. "My son came running into the house, said he was shot," Goolsby said. According to Atlanta Police, the victims were hanging out at the...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy