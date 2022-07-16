ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Josh Minott, Timberwolves Agree To Four-Year, $6.8M Deal

RealGM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves and second-round pick Josh Minott have agreed to a four-year, $6.8 million contract. Minott was drafted with the 15th pick of...

basketball.realgm.com

Bring Me The Sports

Twins take Cal Poly SS Brooks Lee 8th overall in MLB Draft

The Minnesota Twins added to their infield depth on Sunday night selecting Cal Poly shortstop Brooks Lee with the 8th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft. Lee projects as a patient hitter that had more extra-base hits (46) than strikeouts (41) during his junior season. He hit .357/.462/.664 for the Mustangs this year with 15 home runs and 55 RBI in 58 games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Should the Vikings bring back Xavier Rhodes?

The Minnesota Vikings already have one longtime veteran cornerback in Patrick Peterson starting on one side of their veteran defense. What is wrong with two?. Yes, the team did draft Clemson's Andrew Boothe Jr. in the second round of April's NFL Draft. Yes, the team signed veteran slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan earlier this offseason. Also, Cameron Dantzler was an All-Rookie performer two seasons ago. But with roughly $9.7M in cap space, why not be as aggressive as possible in a division with Aaron Rodgers?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Players concerned about MLB's deals with gambling companies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The head of the baseball players’ association is worried about the sport’s increased commercial deals with sports gambling companies. A BetMGM Retail Sportsbook opened this year at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., and DraftKings is building a sports book scheduled to open next year at the southeast corner of Wrigley Field. Union executive director Tony Clark was asked before Tuesday’s All-Star Game whether he was getting concerned with the gambling relationships, which have increased since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2018 to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act, which outlawed sports betting. “Getting? No. Is? Yeah. Has been? Sure,” Clark told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. “We’re entering a very delicate and, dare I say, dangerous world here. We hope that it is truly beneficial for our game moving forward and that everyone who is involved benefits from it in one fashion or another. But when you have players suggest that no sooner was PASPA repealed, that they started to have book houses following them on social media, that gets you a little twitchy pretty quick.
GAMBLING

