Dekalb County, GA

DeKalb County gas station shooting leaves 1 injured

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5RRK_0gi7yJmM00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Bullets whizzed feet away from the gas pump after someone shot at a car that was sitting by the pump in DeKalb County.

Channel 2 found bullet holes and shattered windows.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Murphy Express on Covington Highway.

According to DeKalb County police, arriving officers found a man and a woman in their 20s who were inside the car, when several bullets struck it.

Neither of them were shot but the man suffered a minor injury from either a graze wound or flying glass, officials said.

Channel 2 spoke to a victim who says the bullets hit his car as well.

“He came across the lot,” said victim James Grose. “And when they got there they started shooting at his car and when they did, they shot at mine too. They blew the window out of mine.”

There is no word on what led up to this shooting or if police have a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
