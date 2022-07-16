ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston's Altuve out of All-Star, Giménez starting at 2B

 3 days ago
Astros Angels Baseball Houston Astros' Jose Altuve grimaces after being hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (Alex Gallardo)

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve won't play in Tuesday's All-Star Game after being hit by a pitch and will be replaced by Cleveland's Andrés Giménez, who will now start in his first appearance.

Altuve was struck on the left knee leading off Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. He was kept out of the lineup Friday night and Major League Baseball announced Saturday the eight-time All-Star will not participate in the game at Dodger Stadium.

Altuve was selected as a starter in fan voting. Toronto’s Santiago Espinal will replace Altuve on the AL roster.

Giménez will take Altuve's spot in the starting lineup. The 23-year-old Giménez, who came to Cleveland last year as part of the trade that sent shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets, is having a standout season. He's batting .299 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 78 games while playing solid defense. He's also been incredibly clutch, batting .384 with runners in scoring position.

