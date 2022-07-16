ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron mayor intends to lift city curfew implemented following police shooting of Jayland Walker

By John Couwels
 3 days ago
The nightly curfew in Akron, Ohio, put in place following the police shooting of Jayland Walker will be lifted if there are no major public safety concerns Saturday evening, Mayor Daniel Horrigan...

