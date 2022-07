The Apex Legends Gaiden event has sprinkled a fair dosage of anime into the battle royale through a collective of anime-themed skins and cosmetics. Between 40 new event-exclusive cosmetics and the return of the Armed and Dangerous game mode, there’s plenty the event has to offer for players of all skill levels. Now, as the anime-themed festivities kick off, the primary question on people’s minds is how long will they have to experience the Gaiden event before it all goes away.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO