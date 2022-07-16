Twista unable to perform at this weekend's Culture Expo

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Presents announced Saturday morning that due to medical reasons, Twista will be unable to perform at this weekend’s Culture Expo.

These circumstances were unforeseen, according to a news release, and the entire team wishes Twista a quick and full recovery.

Although Twista is unable to perform, Petey Pablo will take center stage as headliner, directly after newly announced supporting act, Fatman Scoop, city staff announced. Fatman Scoop is an American rapper, promoter and radio personality famed for his on-stage rough, raw loud voice. He is known for the song "Be Faithful," which went to number one in the United Kingdom and Ireland in late 2003.

The Fridays Extended show is scheduled for 6-10 tonight at the Depot Plaza downtown.

"The night will continue to be packed with phenomenal artists, great food and countless urban cultural experiences," the release said. For a full look at what’s in store for CultureX this weekend, check out https://thecultureexpo.com/.

The Culture Expo, otherwise known as CultureX, is a weekend-long art festival celebrating urban arts, culture and diversity in downtown Cheyenne. This event is in its sixth year, and while it started out as a tattoo festival, it has evolved into a full art exhibition, with components that include street art and graffiti, the art of tattooing, glass blowing, car culture, skateboarding and performing artists.