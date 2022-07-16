ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Rockies

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
Oneil Cruz Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Brendan Rodgers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

DENVER — Pittsburgh Pirates (38-53, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (42-49, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-6, 4.88 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (0-1, 2.66 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -128, Pirates +108; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to end a three-game skid with a win over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 27-22 record at home and a 42-49 record overall. The Rockies are 20-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Pittsburgh has a 38-53 record overall and an 18-30 record on the road. The Pirates are seventh in the NL with 97 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 20 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 10-for-40 with six doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes has four home runs, 34 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .252 for the Pirates. Diego Castillo is 9-for-30 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .214 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Bouchard: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Pirates: Bryan Reynolds: 10-Day IL (oblique), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

