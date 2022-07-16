ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma twins arrested in homicide of 23-year-old Novato man

By KTVU Staff
KTVU FOX 2
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETALUMA, Calif. - Petaluma police arrested a pair of twin brothers who allegedly attacked and killed a Novato man in downtown Petaluma, authorities announced Friday. Alejandro G. Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of murder while his twin brother, Luis Sanchez was arrested on suspicion...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 2

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Double shooting in Antioch leaves 1 dead

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A double shooting in Antioch early Thursday morning left one man dead and another wounded. Police Officer Darryl Saffold said officers were called out at 1 a.m. to Lawton Street near D street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men in...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect in Mountain View cop shooting charged with attempted murder

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - A man accused of shooting a Mountain View police officer at point-blank range during a traffic stop last weekend appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of attempted murder. Jeffrey Choy, 39, was arraigned in Santa Clara County Superior Court in connection with a shooting early...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Petaluma, CA
Novato, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Novato, CA
Petaluma, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Man attempts to kidnap toddler from Oakland bus stop, attacks mom: police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man who they say made several attempts to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, a woman and her 2-year-old child were at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard when an unknown man attempted to take the child. It happened around 12:30 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Livermore police arrest Granada Bowl shooting suspect

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Livermore police arrested the shooting suspect that killed a person at Granada Bowl over the weekend, police announced Thursday. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was arrested at a home in Lathrop early Wednesday morning, police said. Garcia is a resident of Livermore, police said....
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Plea for tips in Oakland slaying of delivery driver

OAKLAND, Calif. - Lion dancers and drummers ushered in good luck and fortune Wednesday for a new police captain assigned to Oakland's Chinatown and downtown. But there also was heartache and pain as a woman who wished to be identified only as Judy mourned the loss of her boyfriend, Patrick Kon Woo Fung.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland woman goes missing for second time in 3 months

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Wednesday morning. Baozhu Guan, 70, also went missing in early May. Guan is considered at-risk due to having Alzheimer’s, OPD said. She was last seen at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Twin Brother#Violent Crime#Democrat#Press
ksro.com

One Charged with Murder of Novato Man in Downtown Petaluma

A pair of twins have been arrested in connection to the death of a Novato man. In the early morning hours of July 10th, 23-year-old Adolfo Martinez Pena of Novato was killed in a baseball bat attack in downtown Petaluma. Police found Pena lying in the road, after a friend reported he’d been assaulted with a baseball bat. The two men arrested are Alejandro and Luis Sanchez of Petaluma. Police have charged Alejandro with murder, while his twin has been released with no charges filed. The twins did not know Martinez Pena prior to the assault. Authorities found his body in the road on Keller Street with multiple puncture wounds, as well as injuries from a baseball bat. Police are still looking for any witnesses of the attack, or anyone with video footage.
PETALUMA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo police investigating shooting at high school

VALLEJO, Calif. - A high school in Vallejo was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a shooting incident in the area. According to the Vallejo Police Department, they responded to a report near the John Finney Education Complex located on the 1300 block of Amador Street. When they arrived at scene they found evidence of a shooting.
VALLEJO, CA
ksro.com

Four DUI Arrests in Petaluma in 24 Hours

Petaluma Police have made four DUI arrests within a 24-hour span. The first one occurred early Sunday morning when 22-year-old Eriberto Carreno-Gomez was cited for DUI after driving with no lights on East Washington Street at Edith Street. Then, on Sunday evening, police arrested 44-year-old Manuel Pablo Ortiz for DUI after his vehicle hit a tree in the area of Magnolia Avenue and Elm Drive. On Monday morning, 43-year-old Javier Reyes was arrested after almost crashing into the center delineators on Keller Street. Finally, 27-year-old Juan Antonio Gomez Amador was arrested Monday morning after he drove onto a median on North McDowell Boulevard and Old Redwood Highway.
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Novato swears in its first female chief of police

NOVATO, Calif. - The city of Novato sworn in its first female chief of police Tuesday. Chief Beth Johnson is a Bay Area native with a 28-year career in law enforcement. Prior to this current position, she was a police captain in Martinez, according to the City of Novato's press release.
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man who killed Caltrans worker in hit-and-run sentenced for 8 years

VACAVILLE, Calif. - A man convicted for a deadly hit-and-run that killed a Caltrans worker in June was sentenced to eight years in prison. Taje Holliman, 31, of San Francisco, pleaded no contest to all charges Wednesday, including vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run. He was sentenced to six years of state prison, and two years in county jail.
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kids used stolen car to shoplift at Daly City Dick's Sporting Goods, police say

DALY CITY, Calif. - Daly City police say four juvenile suspects wearing ski masks were arrested in a "grab and run" incident Wednesday at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said the suspects stole nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from the retailer at around 3:45 p.m. A description of the suspect vehicle was shared with police. Authorities said it matched the same vehicle and suspect descriptions for the same crime at the store two days earlier.
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two teenage boys wounded in shooting at Richmond park

RICHMOND, Calif. - Two teenage boys with gunshot wounds walked themselves into a Richmond hospital Tuesday night, according to police. Richmond police said around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired at a park in the Hilltop Green subdivision. While investigating the incident, officers said two teens walked...
RICHMOND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy