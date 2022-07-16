ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Weather Conditions 50% Favorable for SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Sunday Morning at Cape Canaveral

spacecoastdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The 45th Weather Squadron says there is a 50-percent chance for favorable weather conditions on Sunday when...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LiveScience

Skyscraper-size asteroid will blaze past Earth in a close approach this Sunday

An asteroid the size of a 50-story skyscraper will zoom past Earth Sunday (July 17), making its closest approach to our planet in nearly 100 years. The meaty space rock, dubbed 2022 KY4, will safely miss Earth by about 3.8 million miles (6.1 million kilometers), or more than 16 times the average distance between Earth and the moon, according to NASA. This is considerably farther afield than the asteroid 2022 NF, which came within 56,000 miles (90,000 km) — or about 23% the average distance between Earth and the moon — on July 7.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
The Independent

Nasa secretly releases surprise images of our solar system, showing Jupiter from James Webb Space Telescope

Nasa secretly leaked two surprising new pictures of our own solar system.The new pictures were taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, Nasa’s new flagship equipment that could allow us to peer back into the beginnings of the universe and could help locate alien life.This week, Nasa revealed the first images sent back from that telescope. Photos showed vast cliffs and nebulae, with Nasa stressing how the telescope allowed it to see stars and dust that would never have been visible before.But at the same time, a team appears to have revealed the first images that the telescope has...
ASTRONOMY
Engadget

The James Webb Space Telescope is capturing the universe on a 68GB SSD

With the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) now powered up and snapping some spectacular images, you may wonder exactly how it's storing them. Surprisingly enough, it carries a relatively tiny 68GB SSD, according to IEEE Spectrum — enough to handle a day's worth of JWST images, but not a lot more.
NASA
IFLScience

60 Years Ago, The US Exploded A Nuclear Bomb In Outer Space

On July 9, 1962, crowds gathered on the beaches of Honolulu, Hawaii, and watched as the US detonated a nuclear bomb in outer space. Known as Starfish Prime, the explosion was part of a series of high-altitude nuclear tests known somewhat innocuously as "Operation Fishbowl". Five nuclear devices were set off during the tests, with Starfish being the largest at approximately 1.4 megatons (the equivalent in terms of energy discharge of 1.4 million tons of TNT being detonated all at once).
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Spacex Falcon 9#Starlink Satellites#Weather Conditions#Falcon#Space Coast Daily Tv
AccuWeather

Gargantuan 2-story waves cause chaos along southern Hawaii coastline

The massive waves crashed a wedding party and lapped over the roofs of beachside condos and were the result of a once powerful storm that passed far south of Hawaii. A historic south swell impacting Hawaii has spawned massive waves along the island state's southern shores over the weekend, with the massive swells crashing a wedding party and breaking over two-story apartments.
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
LiveScience

A giant comet will swoop by Earth tonight. Here's how to watch it live.

One of the farthest active comets ever spotted makes its closest approach to Earth today, July 14, and you can catch the action live online. Comet (opens in new tab) C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS), called K2 for short, is finally making its way into view of Earth after the first spotted by the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (PanSTARRS) in the outer reaches of the solar system in 2017. At the time, K2 was considered the farthest active comet ever spotted, although it was surpassed by a distant megacomet named Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein (opens in new tab) last year. K2 makes its closest approach (opens in new tab) to our planet on July 14, passing 168 million miles (270 million kilometers) from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars).
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope damaged after being smashed by space rock, images show

Damage to the James Webb Telescope’s primary mirror from a micrometeorite strike in May is worse than first thought, according to new images revealed in a new report. A paper published Tuesday on the academic preprint server arxiv.org detailing Webb’s performance during the commissioning of the telescope revealed that most of the micrometeorite strikes on Webb’s big mirror resulted in negligible damage, but a strike that occured in mid-May even left the telescope with permanent damage.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope imaged Jupiter's rings and moons, in white-hot infrared

NASA has cast its most powerful infrared eye on Jupiter with a new set of images from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). The new observatory, orbiting the sun about 1 million miles from Earth, proved it can peer more than 13 billion light-years across the universe this week, when NASA released its first full-color images. They show countless galaxies, stars, and clouds of dust in the distant universe.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Volcanic Seamount Deep Beneath the Sea Off Hawaii Is Rumbling to Life

A volcanic seamount that lies deep beneath the sea off Hawaii is rumbling to life, according to authorities. The Kamaʻehuakanaloa seamount is an active, underwater volcano that lies 22 miles off Hawaii's southeast coast. Its summit is about 3,200 feet below sea level. Seamounts are large landforms that rise from the ocean floor, but don't reach the surface of the water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy