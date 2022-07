SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria holds its Relay for Life event at Stadium 805.

Relay For Life is a community of survivors, caregivers and even participants that believe the future can be free of cancer.

Relay for Life has been an event that has been going on for more than 35 years.

The event starts at 1pm and runs until 9pm.

