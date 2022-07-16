ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Los Angeles, CA

Coroner IDs Biker, 17, Killed in Crash With Vehicle in East LA

Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash with a vehicle while riding a...

CBS LA

Driver flees scene after crashing into Mark Twain Branch Library in South LA

Authorities were investigating the scene of a crash in South Los Angeles, after a driver drove their car through the front of a library before fleeing from the scene. The crash was first reported a little before 2:15 a.m. at the Mark Twain Branch Library located on S. Figueroa Street. When Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived, they found considerable damage done to the front entrance of the library, but no car to be found. As they investigated the scene of the hit-and-run, they located both a side mirror and front bumper that the vehicle had left behind.Surveillance footage shows the car crashing into the front of the building before backing out and fleeing from the area.It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to crash into the library or if any injuries occurred.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Hit-and-run driver arrested in Riverside after fatally striking bicyclist

A Corona man was arrested Saturday for his connection in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Riverside. The collision was first reported at around 10:10 p.m. near Indiana Avenue and La Sierra Avenue, where a silver 2001 Honda Accord was said to have struck a bicyclist. According to Riverside Police...
CBS Denver

Plane crash starts wildfire, towns of Gold Hill, Ward put on evacuation notice

For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene.  In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS LA

Norwalk home heavily damaged by fire

A Norwalk home sustained considerable damage after catching fire Sunday evening. The blaze was first reported just after 11:45 p.m. at a resident on Crestbrook Street, where a nearby tree fire was said to have spread to the home.According to Los Angeles County Fire Department crews on scene, the single-story home took heavy damage as a result. It took them a little over an hour to extinguish the flames, just before midnight. Firefighters were unsure how the fire started in the first place, and an investigation was underway. They were unsure if any other residents were displaced by the incident and reported no injuries. 
NORWALK, CA
The Independent

Passenger plane engulfed in flames after flipping over during emergency landing at Somalia airport

A domestic flight carrying 30 people in Somalia crash landed and flipped on a runway on Monday, 18 July.Footage captures the Jubba Airways plane, which was travelling from Baidoa to the capital Mogadishu, lying upside-down on the runway and surrounded by flames at Aden Adde international airport.All 30 passengers and crew members survived the crash.The cause of the crash landing has not been established.Jubba Airways said they would release more information about the incident “as it becomes available.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Olympic star Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked into the UK as a childExtinction Rebellion protesters smash windows at News UK officeSpain wildfires: Man runs out of wildfires with clothes alight
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

23-year-old Black man shot while running away from San Bernardino police

San Bernardino police came under scrutiny Monday after security footage showing the events leading up to the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old Black man surfaced on social media."I could understand if he was a threat to them," said Adams' mother Tamika Deavila King. "But he was not a threat to them. He was running for his life."According to the San Bernardino Police Department, uniformed officers from a specialized unit were investigating complaints from neighbors about an illegal gambling facility on Saturday at about 8 p.m. Security camera footage showed two officers driving past the facility in an unmarked vehicle before...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Vandals and street takeovers deface new 6th Street Bridge

Since its opening in early July, crews and police have constantly worked to maintain the 6th Street Bridge's beauty only to have it marred by more graffiti and skid marks.Vandalism and street takeovers were not what Los Angeles had in mind when the city opened the over half-a-billion dollar structure a little over a week ago. The City's Office of Community Beautification said it has cleaned the deck, ramps and arches erasing the graffiti that has marred the bridge's smooth concrete, while the Los Angeles Police Department said they have tried to limit street takeovers while on patrol. However, the patrols...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

17-year-old Nathan Loza dead after a motorcycle crash in East Los Angeles (East Los Angeles, CA)

17-year-old Nathan Loza dead after a motorcycle crash in East Los Angeles (East Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, authorities identified 17-year-old Nathan Loza as the motorcyclist who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in East Los Angeles. The fatal motorcycle crash was reported at 9:48 p.m. last Sunday on Whittier and Atlantic boulevards [...]
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

One dead, one in critical condition after car goes off 105 Freeway embankment in Lynwood

One man was killed, one was in critical condition and another was injured early Monday morning after their vehicle sailed off the side of a freeway embankment in Lynwood. The crash was reported just before 1:15 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard, when a four-door BMW drove off the freeway, crashed through a concrete barrier wall and landed on a surface street below, after rolling multiple times down the embankment.
LYNWOOD, CA
CBS Denver

4 dead in plane crash that ignited fire in Lefthand Canyon

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office say they originally thought the aircraft was a single engine craft, but they got updated information from the FAA.According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Motorious

13-Year-Old Livestreams Fatal Crash In Stolen Car

It sounds like these kids were completely out of control!. Just after 3 am on June 22, four juveniles were traveling in a stolen 2018 Audi S5, which would be plenty of car for the average adult with experience, when they caused a fatal accident. It all started when the stolen vehicle’s Bosch system automatically reported it was involved in an accident. When officers arrived they found the Audi had fled the scene.
ABILENE, TX

