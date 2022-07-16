ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiwanis Club of Moline to hold 100 year club anniversary picnic

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago
The Kiwanis Club of Moline will observe its 100th anniversary on Saturday, July 23 at Riverside Park East Shelter, Moline. Riverside Park is located at 3635 Fourth Avenue in Moline. The anniversary date is being observed two years, two months and 16 days after the actual club anniversary of May 7, 2020 due to COVID. The club was chartered on May 7, 1920.

Members and their guests will celebrate 100 years of service to Moline and the greater Quad City community. “Legion of Honor” awards will also be presented to Kiwanis members who are celebrating milestone years of membership.

For more than a century, Kiwanis has focused primarily on support and service towards youth-based activities. One of the club’s first service projects in the early 1920s was to assist at a newly established travelers/tourist park at Riverside Park. The club offered a generous sponsorship as a 100th anniversary gift to Moline Parks & Recreation to help build the new Riverside Pickleball courts.

The club meets weekly on Tuesdays at noon at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline. Meetings include a bring-your-own lunch, a short business meeting and a program on various interesting topics. To learn more about the club, click here or attend a weekly meeting.

