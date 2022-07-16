Jenifer Lewis Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Actress extraordinaire 65 year old Jenifer Lewis has received her flowers while she is still here it smell them and ‘The Black-ish’ star did it in “Jackie Washington Day” fashion. Jenifer Lewis has finally received a star on ‘The Hollywood Walk of Fame’ seated next to another legendary actress Katharine Hepburn.

Jenifer Lewis accepted her place in history on ‘The Hollywood Walk of Fame’ on July 15th, the day that is already dedicated to the multifaceted actress as “Jackie Washington Day” for her works on the cult classic television show “Jackie’s Back.”

In Jenifer Lewis’ acceptance speech she had his to say about being placed amongst the stars:

“I’m glad I didn’t get this before now because I wouldn’t feel as deserving,” “You know somebody said to me once, ‘You’ve never worked a day in your life,’ and I was like, ‘Whaaaat?’ But they were right, I’ve never worked, I have played in my life and showed up. I’m an entertainer, that’s what I am. People who call me an actress, they can call me whatever they want but what I am is an entertainer above all.”

Congratulations Jenifer Lewis on an honor well deserved and a continual job well done.

