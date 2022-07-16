ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jenifer Lewis Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FYS56_0gi7oOPN00
Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Actress extraordinaire 65 year old Jenifer Lewis has received her flowers while she is still here it smell them and ‘The Black-ish’ star did it in “Jackie Washington Day” fashion. Jenifer Lewis has finally received a star on ‘The Hollywood Walk of Fame’ seated next to another legendary actress Katharine Hepburn.

Jenifer Lewis accepted her place in history on ‘The Hollywood Walk of Fame’ on July 15th, the day that is already dedicated to the multifaceted actress as “Jackie Washington Day” for her works on the cult classic television show “Jackie’s Back.”

In Jenifer Lewis’ acceptance speech she had his to say about being placed amongst the stars:

“I’m glad I didn’t get this before now because I wouldn’t feel as deserving,” “You know somebody said to me once, ‘You’ve never worked a day in your life,’ and I was like, ‘Whaaaat?’ But they were right, I’ve never worked, I have played in my life and showed up. I’m an entertainer, that’s what I am. People who call me an actress, they can call me whatever they want but what I am is an entertainer above all.”

Congratulations Jenifer Lewis on an honor well deserved and a continual job well done.

Take a look at the video below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0gi7oOPN00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

What to watch: 10 Winona Ryder roles beyond 'Stranger Things'

July 20 (UPI) -- Teens and tweens who love Winona Ryder as badass middle-aged mom Joyce Beyers on Stranger Things might be surprised to learn the 50-year-old actress was the It Girl of the 1980s and '90s, playing a string of smart, sardonic and iconic young women in some of the era's best loved films.
MOVIES
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy