PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being shot in a south Phoenix neighborhood late Sunday night. Officers were called out to the area of 7th Street and Fremont, just north of Baseline Road on a report of a shooting shortly before midnight. When police showed up, they found a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released. Police say the suspect was detained at the scene.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO