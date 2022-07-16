ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New Back to the Future Ornament Arrives at Universal Studios Florida

By SarinaP
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Mc)Fly yourself out to Universal Studios Florida to pick up the new Back to the Future ornament. The time slate ornament can be found at the Tribute Store, right next to the Back to...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World & Universal Orlando Resort Report 18 Injuries on Attractions from April to June 2022, Including ‘Cardiac Event’ and Seizure

The latest report is out for injuries on attractions at Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort according to the Orlando Sentinel, with the two resorts reporting a combined 18 incidents in the three months between April and June 2022. Walt Disney World reported thirteen incidents according to the Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

New Disney Idea Solves a Huge Theme Park Visitor Problem

Visiting a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme park may not be quite as magical as the commercials suggest. Sure, you may find yourself smiling with your kids as fireworks go off or having a chance encounter with Goofy, Donald Duck, or some other beloved character, but there are a lot of other logistical concerns as well.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

FIRST LOOK: More Details Reveal How to Play the Upcoming Batuu Bounty Hunters MagicBand+ Game at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

When the MagicBand+ debuts later this summer at Walt Disney World, a new Star Wars game will be one of the features. Over in Black Spire Outpost, we’ve been watching progress on the game station where guests will pick up jobs for the Batuu Bounty Hunters Guild. On our visit today, we spotted symbols left behind by guild members across the outpost, which mark locations key to your missions.
VIDEO GAMES
Travel Maven

5 Places in Michigan that Feel like a Tropical Vacation

Michigan probably isn't the first place you think of when discussing a tropical getaway. However, you don't have to leave the state and blow an entire paycheck in order to experience a fun tropical-filled day complete with blue waters and colorful rum cocktails. The following places in Michigan offer an array of delights on a budget. Keep reading to learn more.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agent#Universal Studios Florida#Back To The Future#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Ornament#Destination Time#Vacationeer#Universal Parks News#Wdwnt
TheStreet

Disneyland Closing Popular Classic Attractions

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme parks have a sad history of sometimes removing classic rides and attractions that unfortunately never return to the parks. Disneyland for many years had a classic Rocket Jets ride in Tomorrowland that opened in 1967, but closed 30 years...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Attractions in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

No visit to the Walt Disney World Resort is complete without enjoying time at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the newest of the property’s Disney Parks that opened in April 1998. The Disney Park celebrates the beauty and diversity of nature and offers Guests the opportunity to learn about conservation in entertaining ways through attractions, entertainment, dining, and more.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Huge Disney Theme Park Project Looks to be Back on Track

Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Wonders of Life attraction, which was originally sponsored by Metropolitan Life (MET) - Get MetLife Inc. Report in the 1980’s, had been visited by millions of people. The purpose of the attraction was to educate theme park goers on the importance of taking care of your body and how the inner workings of your health and body work.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Voices: Our history is being filtered by fake 90s nostalgia

A new trend has been taking up our scrolling time. The 1980s reigns supreme thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things, sending Kate Bush and Metallica to the top of the charts. The resurrection of their popularity is partially due to thousands of TikTok videos made by members of Gen Z, celebrating a slightly off version of the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties. When I watch them I feel like I have entered an uncanny valley of sorts. Whilst the ingredients are all there, this is not how it actually was. The internet has created its own version of nostalgia that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WDW News Today

The Ganachery Debuts New Corkcicle Mug at Disney Springs

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of The Ganachery and its delicious chocolate at Disney Springs can bring home a new Corkcicle mug themed to the chocolatier! We’ve had many a delicious treat from here, from Mighty Thor’s Hammer and Baymax Smores to Boozy Easter Bunnies, so we were quite pleased with this find.
SHOPPING
WDW News Today

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cast Members Get Gender Neutral Title Ahead of Reopening at Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Cast Members of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will now be called Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices instead of Fairy Godmothers in Training to be more gender neutral. This new title has been added to the Walt Disney World and Disneyland websites. It’s just the latest in a long line of changes at Disney Parks to create a more inclusive environment for guests and Cast.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy