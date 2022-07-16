ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Could a 2-theater ‘Nittany Performing Arts Centre’ one day be in downtown State College?

By Josh Moyer
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

If retired conductor Doug Meyer has his way, a gleaming five-story performing arts center — complete with a rooftop terrace, retail spaces and two theaters — could one day greet visitors in downtown State College in an effort to further revitalize the arts.

The “ Nittany Performing Arts Centre ” remains in its early stages, something that began as an idea in 2016 before slowly progressing into something more. Meyer formed a nonprofit organization focused on the performing arts center in 2017, hired an architect in 2021 for a conceptual design and has partnered with various groups to move this closer to reality in 2022.

“State College Borough has nothing like this facility downtown,” said Meyer, executive director of the nonprofit. “It would benefit the borough, it would benefit us and bring us audiences, and it would pool together a whole lot of groups that actually want to perform downtown.”

If everything goes according to plan, Meyer — who served 24 years as the conductor of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra — would like to see construction start sometime before 2030. But he’s quick to acknowledge a lot of work and obstacles, such as funding, remain.

At this early point, no accurate price estimates exist but, based on recent construction elsewhere, such a project would likely cost in the tens of millions. Also, although consultants pinpointed the ideal location as the site of the aging Pugh Street Parking Garage, which is expected to be demolished in the coming years, the borough has not yet agreed to hand over the property — and a non-borough building is also included in the center’s tentative footprint — despite early support from the borough and Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

“Anytime there is an opportunity to enhance downtown, and the arts and environment downtown, it’s something we always want to be part of the conversation about,” borough planning director Ed LeClear said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LiEvf_0gi7mtOy00
A rendering of the conceptual design of the facade from the Nittany Performing Arts Centre, which organizers would like to see in downtown State College. The view is from the corner of Beaver Avenue and Pugh Street. Courtesy of Nittany Performing Arts Centre

The project is a lofty undertaking but something that could have an indelible impact on both the arts — music, theater and dance — and the local economy. If it continues to progress.

“Every year, nothing has moved backward,” Meyer added. “It’s always moved forward.”

Why build this?

Meyer knows what you’re probably thinking — because he fields the same question just about every day. Why does State College need this if it already has The State Theatre?

For Meyer and other arts-minded people in the region, the answer is easy: The community theater is designed for other uses and simply isn’t big enough.

While offering plenty of value to the community, The State Theatre isn’t built to host simultaneous rehearsals. With a 29-foot stage, it also isn’t large enough to hold musical performances such as symphony orchestras, which require 60-foot stages. Factor in other missing elements — such as orchestra pits for ballets/musicals — and Meyer believes a performing arts center would be a strong downtown addition, and not something redundant.

He’s not alone in his thinking.

One of the main reasons Meyer started his journey with the creation of the Nittany Performing Arts Centre, or NPAC for short, is the same reason a number of others agreed to join his nonprofit’s board of directors. Tom Penkala, general manager for the State College Choral Society, and Jim Latten, founder of the State College Concert Percussion Academy, always struggled in finding dependable places to rehearse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TX1kD_0gi7mtOy00
Renders and a model of the proposed Nittany Performing Arts Centre in the State College Municipal building on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Sure, local schools and churches often opened their doors. But Latten, Meyer and Penkala all independently traded stories about how they might show up at one venue with their students or musicians, only to learn the venue had accidentally booked someone else. In one case, the floors were waxed and the musicians couldn’t reach the venue. In others, simultaneous events would be going on in the venue, making practice and direction difficult.

Even when practice did operate smoothly, it was virtually impossible to find weekly times and dates that the venues could set aside for the local, professional organizations.

“When people come to these concerts, they don’t realize how difficult it was to find space and their mindset might be, ‘Well, why don’t you just use the public schools or Penn State?’” said Latten, Director of Instrumental Music at Juniata College. “And, no, those public institutions need those spaces for their own activities.”

With the NPAC, about 10 groups have so far expressed interest in using the potential venue — including the Central PA Theatre and Dance Fest, Next Stage Theatre, Nittany Ballet, Nittany Knights Chorus, Nittany Valley Symphony, Performing Arts School of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra, State College Area Municipal Band, State College Choral Society and State College Concert Percussion Academy.

In addition to two theaters, the early conceptual plans of the NPAC include six dance studios, three drama studios and three music studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fymj9_0gi7mtOy00
A rendering of the 782-seat multipurpose theater from the conceptual design of the Nittany Performing Arts Centre, which organizers would like to see in downtown State College. Courtesy of Nittany Performing Arts Centre

“This will give them a place to refine and rehearse their performances so they’re competitive with some of the finer performing symphonies and orchestras on the East Coast,” said Fritz Smith, president of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

He added: “The bottom line is it’s time for this. We’ve reached a point in this community where we need to have this venue.”

What it would look like

The crown jewel of the performing arts center, or at least the starting point, remains the 782-seat multipurpose theater.

Some 500 seats would appear at stage level, with an additional 266 balcony seats and 16 box seats. Colored LEDs would would allow for different palettes, perforated wall panels would help with acoustics, and deployable curtains would further aid with noise absorption. The multipurpose theater would be flexible enough to allow for music, drama or dance — with an 86-foot wide stage and space for more than 30 musicians under the stage apron.

“That’s actually where we started because we didn’t have a place with good acoustics and was the right size for the groups,” Meyer said. “We spent, I would say, two years working on the sizing of this theater.”

A new parking garage — with more levels — would take up about half the size of the 54,614-square-foot lot, with the performing arts center taking up the other half, with about 335 parking spaces compared to the Pugh Street Garage’s current total of 491. (The McAllister Street Parking Deck could potentially see a future expansion.) Other features of the conceptual design, which was created by Boston-based Wilson Butler Architects, include but are not limited to:

  • 200-seat studio theater
  • 6 dance studios (1 large, 3 medium, 2 small)
  • 3 drama studios (1 large, 2 practice)
  • 3 acoustically isolated music studios (1 large, 1 ensemble, 1 percussion)
  • Recording suite
  • 2 retail spaces of 1,000 square feet apiece
  • 5 meeting spaces
  • Various offices and storage spaces
  • Restrooms with lockers
  • Rooftop terrace with bar and catering kitchen

“We want to work collaboratively with other theaters in the downtown area,” Penkala said. “But bringing everything together under one roof — it would just be great.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhOxs_0gi7mtOy00
A rendering of the rooftop terrace from the conceptual design of the Nittany Performing Arts Centre, which organizers would like to see in downtown State College. Courtesy of Nittany Performing Arts Centre

What’s next

A 3D model fashioned after the conceptual design will be on display in the lobby of the State College Municipal Building through Sunday, to show off the building during the Central PA Festival of the Arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J07lL_0gi7mtOy00
A model and renders of proposed Nittany Performing Arts Centre in the State College Municipal building on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

The design — which was supported by grants involving both the adventure bureau and the borough’s Redevelopment Authority — is an important step in the creation of a performing arts center, but a long road remains. According to Meyer, his organization’s next step will include extending the services of Webb Management, a New York-based company that’s already done market research on the project, to construct a business plan for the NPAC.

Webb Management is expected to answer crucial questions about the project, from how to best generate income to the ideal number of employees to how to best schedule everything. Meyer also wants to expand fundraising efforts.

Part of Meyer’s tentative timeline also hinges on when the location at Pugh Street and Beaver Avenue becomes available.

“It’s going to depend, first of all, on when the Pugh Garage comes down,” Meyer said. “And so that’s what we have in the back of our minds right now. And we’re trying to plan for that.”

Meyer noted that the $55 million Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, Oregon — which opened earlier this year — took about 15 years in total from idea to reality. And he and other community members hope the NPAC one day follows a similar path in seeing their vision realized.

“The prospect of a performing arts center in the Centre Region is long overdue,” Penkala said. “It’ll bring together musical and theatrical organizations under one roof — and it’s extremely exciting.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IP7My_0gi7mtOy00
A rendering of the lobby from the conceptual design of the Nittany Performing Arts Centre, which organizers would like to see in downtown State College. Courtesy of Nittany Performing Arts Centre

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily Times

Under the baobab: Community-defining events return to Centre County

In the time of the Buck Moon, the largest of the year, summer begins to peek through. Like the deer we begin to regrow our antlers. Sitting back we blow breath on past embers, hoping to rekindle dying flames. We have much to remember and some painful unpleasantries to forget — a nagging pandemic that refuses to end has killed over a million of our fellow citizens. We live through political transitions that seem incapable of transitioning, wars, economic turmoil and social unrest. But our hope like succulent strawberries ripens on the vine. Our tried and true rituals return after years of absence.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre County, PA
Entertainment
State College, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
County
Centre County, PA
City
State College, PA
City
Economy, PA
State
Oregon State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Centre County, PA
Government
State College, PA
Entertainment
Centre Daily Times

State College adjusts its mask policy for the new school year. Here’s what to know

State College Area School District is updating its health and safety plan to ease COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year. Under the new plan unveiled at the Monday night board meeting, masking will not be required, regardless of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Level. That’s in contrast to the 2021-22 school year, during which masks were required indoors districtwide through March. The plan also required masks indoors if the county moved into the CDC’s high level, which happened briefly in late May.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Central Pa Humane Society host ‘Bikers for Barkers’

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa (WTAJ) — The Central Pa Humane Society is hosting their “Bikers for Barkers” event Saturday. Starting at 11 a.m. community members were invited to join in the fun and even ride a motorcycle! There were over 200 participants this year riding alone and covered just short of 100 miles. Tickets are $15 each […]
DUNCANSVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

Hiking The 1,000 Steps In Huntingdon County

If you're interested in a family hike, the 1,000 Steps in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, are a perfect option. They are relatively short and feature a gravel parking area. There's no parking fee and no permit required to hike the trail. At the top, the trail leads to Shorb's Summit, offering great views of Huntingdon, PA, and the surrounding towns. Along the way, you'll see the remains of a quarry, including crumbling buildings and ruins. You can hike this trail directly north or take a loop that includes the loop.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Arts Centre#Juniata College
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC welcomes new eye doctor to Williamsport

Williamsport, Pa. — UPMC administrators have added a new team member to their optometry team in Williamsport. Keying Yan, O.D., M.S., will work with Dr. David Frey at UPMC Ophthalmology, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 303, Williamsport. Dr. Yan received her doctorate in optometry and master's of vision science from...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Centre Daily Times

State College 2-way football star Stephen Scourtis committed to Harvard. Here’s why

State College defensive end Stephen Scourtis said he felt at home from the moment he first stepped foot on Harvard’s campus. Scourtis made his college decision known on Tuesday, committing to play for the Crimson and making the announcement through a video on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound edge rusher had 25 offers including Harvard, Bowling Green, Bucknell, Buffalo, Colgate, Columbia, Dartmouth, Kent State, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Richmond and William & Mary, per 247Sports.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Blair County waste collection event in need of volunteers

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual Blair County Household Hazardous Waste Collection event is set for the end of July, though they’re in need of volunteers. The Intermunicipal Relations Committee (IRC) is hosting the 2022 waste collection event at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona on Friday, July 29, from noon to 5, and Saturday, July […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The show goes on: Mastriano film gets home for premiere

In what its producers are celebrating as a win over “wokeness,” a film celebrating the populist strain of conservatism that reached a new pinnacle in Pennsylvania with state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s win in the Republican gubernatorial primary has found a home for its Saturday night premiere. “The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Altoona meal prep businesses open storefront

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Sometimes meal prepping can be so exhausting. Plus you add in the fact that some food just isn’t that healthy for you or there are allergy concerns. Well say no more, ZeNom Bites and Primal Eats have got you covered. Jennifer Hoyer started her meal-prepping business during the pandemic to help […]
ALTOONA, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
2K+
Followers
177
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy