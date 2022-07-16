ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed to death in Boston

By Jackson Cote
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
A man was stabbed to death in Boston early Saturday, according to police. Officers responded to a call about a person stabbed in the in the area of 110 Harvard St. in Dorchester shortly after 1 a.m....

4 juvenile Boston boys charged with assault for South Station attack

Adam Neufell, the drummer of local band Young Other, sustained a broken nose and a concussion in the attack. Boston police charged four teen boys from Boston with delinquent assault and battery and larceny in connection with an attack that resulted in a 20-year-old musician being beaten to unconsciousness outside South Station.
Man arrested in connection with South Boston indecent assault

BOSTON -- A South Boston man is accused of groping a woman who was walking alone. Derek Leslie, 32, was arrested after police said over the weekend that they are investigating two reports of indecent assault in South Boston. Court paperwork shows that police had been looking for Leslie after multiple women reported he allegedly followed them along West Broadway in South Boston. It was a video that an alleged victim recorded that led police to arrest him. Leslie spoke out in court as he faced the allegations. "This is not right," he said. Police say Leslie followed a woman, called...
Seven face charges in connection with construction site break-in

BOSTON - Boston Police arrested seven suspects early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into a Congress Street construction site.Jared Subiono, 22, of Boston, Rachel Pincus, 22, of Boston, Richard Tu, 25, of Roxbury, Jiashi Tang, 20, of Roxbury, Michael Yang, 25, of Somerville Crystal Rhee, 25, of Belmont, and Jingyu Song, 22 of Boston, will all face charges of breaking and entering and trespassing.Police said at about 3 a.m. a witness reported seeing a group of people dressed in black clothing, wearing masks and carrying backpacks inside the construction site, which was closed and locked. Police set up a perimeter around the site, which was under demolition, due to the hazardous conditions and arrested six suspects as they climbed over a fence. The seventh suspect was arrested near the scene.The 43-story building caught fire about three weeks ago and two people were injured.
Hit-and-run crash in Boston leave 2 men critically injured

BOSTON -- A hit and run crash in Boston left two men with life-threatening injuries early Sunday. Police responded to Park Street in Dorchester around 1:15 a.m. Officers found two injured men at the scene and they were taken to a local hospital. The car responsible drove off, police said. No arrests have been made. 
34-year-old Jorge Santiago arrested in bank security guard stabbing

NEW YORK -- A man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a security guard Friday at a Chase Bank on the Upper East Side. Police said Saturday they took 34-year-old Jorge Santiago into custody. He was also charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.  Santiago reportedly became irate at the bank Friday morning when a teller said they could not help him. He's accused of stabbing the 59-year-old security guard in the neck on his way out. The security guard is hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. 
Massachusetts man charged after body found in woods along road

WORCESTER COUNTY, Mass. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after the body of a 29-year-old Worcester resident was found in a wooded area buried in the snow along a road. According to a news release from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, on March 5 shortly before 7 a.m., Ernest Appiah's body was found in the woods off of Asnebumskit Road in Paxton. Appiah's death was reportedly ruled a homicide.
Arrest made after two teens shot at Framingham McDonald's drive-thru

FRAMINGHAM – Two teenagers were taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting at the McDonald's drive-thru in Framingham. It happened early Thursday morning at the fast food restaurant off of Route 30.Hours later, 19-year-old Moises Bautista, of Ashland, was arrested. Police said an 18-year-old had chest wounds and a 19-year-old suffered a leg injury. Both injuries are considered non-life threatening.One car was towed from the scene and another from an area hospital.Bautista will be arraigned Friday  He will be arraigned Friday for assault and battery with a firearm, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building. 
Dogs left in hot cars during Mansfield Phish concert, owners charged

MANSFIELD – Several people are facing animal cruelty charges for leaving their dogs in hot cars during the Phish concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield Thursday night. Mansfield Police said Charlie, Lucky, and Lulu were removed from hot cars that did not have adequate ventilation or water. They were taken to a veterinarian to be checked out and are in good health. The dogs are staying at the Mansfield Animal Shelter and their owners will be summonsed to Attleboro District Court to face charges of animal cruelty and confining an animal in a motor vehicle causing exposure to extreme heat.The temperature just before the concert started was over 80 degrees with high humidity.Ahead of the second Phish show Friday night, police put up electronic signs reminding concertgoers to not leave pets in their cars. "Bad owners will go to the pound!" one sign said. The names of the dog owners were not released. 
