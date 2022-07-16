ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 teens charged with carjacking man in Roseland

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

4 teens charged with carjacking man in Roseland 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four teens are charged with carjacking a man in the Roseland neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Three 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy are charged with aggravated Vehicular Hijacking with a firearm.

The juveniles were arrested in the 11300 block of South Indiana Avenue around 2:52 p.m., according to police.

They were identified as the offenders who forcefully took a vehicle by force from 32-year-old man moments earlier, in the 10800 block of South Eberhart Avenue.

The offenders were placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly.

Additional information was not immediately available.

